Punjabi Singer Nirvair Singh dies: Australian-based Punjabi singer Nirvair Singh was killed in a tragic three-vehicle car accident that took place in Melbourne on Tuesday. The entire Indian community in Australia is shaken by the news of his. The singer was much loved for his song Tere Bina from the album ‘My Turn.’Also Read - 5 Die After Storm Causes 'Mass Casualty Crash' On Montana Highway

The police probing the car crash incident said Nirvair was in the ‘wrong place at the wrong time,’ reported Daily Mail. According to Melbourne West Police, a car which was being driven erratically hit two vehicles in the Digger Rest city. The police arrested a man and a woman in the case but no charges have been laid on them yet, reported the daily. The officials have also requested people to contact them with any leads on the case including dashcam or CCTV footage. Also Read - 1 Killed, 8 Others Injured As Car Mows Down Bikers In Jodhpur. Horrific Accident Caught on Camera

WHO WAS NIRVAIR SINGH?

Nirvair Singh was a singer from Kurali in Punjab. He moved to Australia nine years back. He worked there as a taxi driver and also curated music with friends. He wanted to establish a promising career in the music industry. Nirvair was a husband and the father to two kids. Also Read - 4 Dead, Several Injured As Car Crashes Into Crowd in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur; Video Captures Horrific Moment

His death created a stir in the Punjabi music and film industry after the news of many Punjabi artistes dying circulated earlier this year. Many stars and fans expressed dismay and paid hearty tributes to the singer on social media. His friend and singer Gagan Kokri shared a few photos on Instagram and mentioned how they spent their struggling days together in Australia and rendered their first music album.

May his soul rest in peace!