Who Was Poonam Pandey? Model-Actor Who Died Due to Cervical Cancer at 32

Poonam Pandey, a very famous face in the entertainment industry passed away at the age of 32. The model-actor died due to cervical cancer. Read here to know more about her.

In a shocking turn of events, Poonam Pandey, a very famous face in the entertainment industry passed away at the age of 32. The actress was suffering from cervical cancer and was at the last stage of the disease. Pandey’s team made the announcement of her demise by sharing an Instagram post which read, “Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness.”

The model actor had always been in controversies due to the provocative content she shared on social media. Here we bring you every detail about Poonam Pandey.

Who was Poonam Pandey?

Born on March 11, 1991, in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur. Poonam started her career as a model, and soon she managed to secure a position as the top nine contestants of the Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel Contest and even graced the magazine’s cover. Later in 2013, the model turned into an actress when she starred in the film Nasha. Poonam portrayed the role of a teacher in the movie who shared a relationship with her students. The poster of the film created controversy among the audience which led to a group of protestors tearing posters and setting them on fire.

Poonam Pandey’s Journey of Fame

Poonam gained popularity on Instagram and X for sharing provocative images. In 2011, she pledged to strip if the Indian cricket team won the World Cup but didn’t fulfil it, citing denial from BCCI. In 2012, she posed nude after the Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL victory. Her app faced a Google ban for non-compliance, later accessible on her website.

Poonam Pandey’s Career

After Nasha, Poonam went on to feature in Bhojpuri, Telugu and Hindi films, apart from featuring in special numbers. In 2018, the actress featured in The Journey of Karma, which was her last movie as well. Poonam was also a part of reality shows such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4 and Lock Upp. Poonam also appeared in shows including Total Nadaniyaan and Pyaar Mohabbat Ssshhh.

Poonam Pandey’s Love Life

Poonam tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Sam Bombay, in Mumbai on September 1, 2020. However, on September 11, she filed a complaint against Sam, accusing him of molestation, threats, and assault, resulting in his arrest in Goa.

Poonam, speaking to PTI, disclosed suffering a brain haemorrhage due to the assault. Sam was released on bail, and the couple reconciled. In November of that year, Poonam faced arrest for filming a nude video in Goa. They eventually parted ways in 2021.

