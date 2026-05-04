Who was Sushil Kumar? Salman Khan gets emotional after death of his friend of 42 years, says 'No tears...'

Salman Khan shared an emotional post on social media after the death of his close friend Sushil Kumar. Calling him a brother of 42 years, Salman remembered their strong bond and the many memories they shared together. Posting a photo with Sushil on Instagram, Salman described him as a kind, helpful, and positive person who always stayed strong, even during difficult times. He wrote that no matter what problems came – financial, emotional, or physical – Sushil would always smile and say it doesn’t matter.

In his heartfelt note, Salman also praised the courage with which Sushil faced life and death as he suffered from cancer, writing that he “lived like a man and fought death like a heavyweight champion.”

The post read, “This guy has been a brother for 42 years, the nicest, kindest, most helpful even if he was down n out always smiling, dancing and no pain no stress in the worst of situations. Be it financial emotional physical he used to say ki farak nai Painda sab theek hoga. Sushil kumar is his name or at least was his name till 5 mins ago ,fare well bro lived like a man fought death like a freaking heavy weight champion. No tears for u brother only memories n laughters. My pra died with a smile on his face, Way to go brother. Koi pehle koi baad mein all going to go don’t know when n how toh kuch kar ke jao. now enjoy your cigarettes n whisky cheers bro think I am gonna miss ya a bit.

Take a look at Salman Khan’s emotional post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)



Salman Khan also spoke about how his friend Sushil Kumar faced life and even death with a smile. Salman said there would be no tears for him, only memories and laughter. In his emotional note, he wrote that everyone has to leave this world one day, whether sooner or later, so people should do something meaningful in life before they go. He ended the message by saying he would miss his friend deeply.

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Salman, in another post, shared an emotional message where he reflected on life, death and destiny. Salman wrote that people who are meant to leave eventually do so, while also speaking about how life gives everyone a different journey and timeline.

Further talking about Sushil, Salman added, “Enjoy, my bro. You left this planet. Spoke to your wife, she knows you’ve left her for someone else there, haha. I wish I could abuse, be angry, or cry, which I do easily but for you, not even one tear. I see people on social media saying “RIP” RSVP etc. You’re gone, bro. And I won’t call you a body, because you didn’t have one. So I will call you Sushil Kumar. No ‘rest in peace.’ Wake the freaking hell up. Ahhhhh…Enjoy. Cheers, bro. Accha bhala chal raha tha tu mera liver n kidney kharaab karega (You were doing perfectly fine, now you’re going to ruin my liver and kidneys).”

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On the work front, Salman will next be seen in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace alongside Chitrangada Singh. The film, earlier titled Battle of Galwan, is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced under Salman Khan Films, the movie is expected to release soon.