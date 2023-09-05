This Is Why Anurag Kashyap Does Not Work With Big Stars

Home

Why Anurag Kashyap Doesn’t Work With Big Stars? The Gangs of Wasseypur Maker Spills The Beans

During a recent media interaction, Anurag Kashyap expressed his desire to work with Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kamal Haasan, and Vijay Sethupathi.

Anurag Kashyap on not working with big stars. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Anurag Kashyap has managed to create a niche for himself with his nonconformist style of cinema. However, one thing that is found common in all his projects is that the actor and director seem reluctant to work with big stars. Anurag Kashyap is known for collaborating with newcomers or relatively new actors for all his movies. His 2012 release, Gangs of Wasseypur was a turning point for several actors, who got recognition after this film. For those still pondering why Anurag Kashyap does not work with the big names in the industry, the filmmaker spilled the beans during a recent conversation with Film Companion. Here is what he had to say.

Anurag Kashyap On Not Joining Forces With Big Stars

When asked why he does not work with big stars at a time when every actor wants to work with him, Anurag Kashyap explained, “There are two sides to it. Everybody wants to work with me, but everybody wants to do a Dev.D with me. Everybody wants to do another Gangs of Wasseypur with me or another Manmarziyaan with me. What they think is the film that they want me to do with them. But nobody wants to do something new that I want to do with them.”

The director further stated that he did not want to repeat his work and wanted the actors to approach him without any conditions. Anurag Kashyap was also quoted as saying that things might be different once he delivers a blockbuster hit.

Refreshing your memory, the only time Anurag Kashyap tried his luck with a star-studded film, Bombay Velvet, the project was heavily criticised. The big-budget drama starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in the lead was also a disaster at the box office.

Anurag Kashyap Wishes To Work With THESE Actors

During his recent media interaction, Anurag Kashyap further disclosed his desire to work with Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kamal Haasan, and Vijay Sethupathi.

Anurag Kashyap’s Work Commitments

Shifting our focus on Anurag Kashyap’s professional commitments, he will next be seen sharing the screen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Akshat Ajay Sharma’s directorial Haddi. With the actor and director essaying the role of Pramod Ahlawat, Haddi will also see Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Ila Arun, Saurabh Sachdeva, Shridhar Dubey, Rajesh Kumar, Ivanka Das, Vipin Sharma, and Saharsh Shukla in pivotal roles.

The film, slated for an OTT release on September 7, will be locking horns with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan at the box office.

