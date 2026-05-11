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Why are Matt Damon and Ben Affleck facing legal trouble over their crime thriller The Rip?

Why are Matt Damon and Ben Affleck facing legal trouble over their crime thriller The Rip?

The Rip has recently come under scrutiny after controversy surrounding the portrayal of Miami police officers sparked legal discussions and online debate involving Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

Matt Damon, Ben Affleck face legal heat (PC: IMDb)

Hollywood stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are currently facing controversy over their Netflix crime thriller The Rip. The film has landed in legal trouble after several Miami police officers reportedly accused the makers of showing them in an unfair and damaging way. The action thriller, which was released on Netflix in January 2026, was inspired by a real-life narcotics raid that happened in Miami nearly a decade ago. While the film became a huge streaming success after release, it is now receiving attention for a completely different reason linked to alleged defamation claims and portrayal concerns.

What is the legal controversy around The Rip?

According to reports, several officers connected to the real 2016 Miami Lakes narcotics raid have filed a lawsuit against the makers of The Rip through the production company Artists Equity. The officers claim that the film portrayed them as corrupt police officials, which they believe has damaged their image and public reputation.

The film follows characters played by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck as narcotics officers working in the Miami-Dade Police Department. The story is inspired by the real 2016 operation where authorities recovered more than 20 million dollars in cash, which is approximately over Rs 166 crore.

What did Officer Jonathan Santana say about the film?

One of the officers involved in the original investigation Jonathan Santana publicly reacted to the controversy and claimed that the movie unfairly linked officers to corruption. He said the portrayal has affected the way people now treat him in real life.

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Speaking about the reactions he receives Santana said, “When you rip something you’re stealing something. We never stole a dollar. Pretty much saying you know how many buckets of money did I steal?” According to him the film has changed public perception around the officers who worked on the case despite no proven wrongdoing against them.

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What are the officers demanding in the lawsuit?

The lawsuit reportedly filed in Coral Gables in early May argues that the production team should have involved the real officers as consultants during the making of the film. The officers also claimed that another consultant with no direct connection to the original investigation was hired instead.

How successful was The Rip after release?

Despite the controversy The Rip turned into one of Netflix’s biggest streaming hits of 2026. The film reportedly debuted with 41.6 million views within its first three days and crossed 104 million views in just 24 days.

Viewers praised the chemistry between Matt Damon and Ben Affleck along with the film’s tense storyline and action packed sequences. The thriller also received a strong 80 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes. Directed by Joe Carnahan the movie also stars Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Scott Adkins and Kyle Chandler.

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