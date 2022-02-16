Mumbai: Singer and composer Bappi Lahiri died on Wednesday morning in Mumbai at the age of 69. The music icon who was always full of energy and panache was one of India’s most well-known faces in the cinema industry. The musician was also renowned for his love of gold jewellery. In an old interview, Bappi Da revealed that ‘gold is lucky’ for him. Bappi Da possesses 754 gms of gold and 4.62 kg of silver, according to his election affidavit from 2014.Also Read - Bappi Lahiri’s Funeral to Take Place Tomorrow, Family Shares Official Statement-READ

Bappi Lahiri also explained the significance of some of his jewellery items during an old interview with Speaking Tree. He attributed his song’s popularity to his gold jewellery. The artist explained the significance of his jewellery by associating each milestone with his gold. Also Read - Bappi Lahiri Passes Away LIVE Updates: Alka Yagnik, Kajol Reach Singer's Home to Pay Their Last Respects - LIVE UPDATES

He said, “A gold chain with a Hare Rama Hare Krishna locket was given to me by my mother. I got My first blockbuster- Zakhmi. My mother had informed me that wearing the necklace would bring me luck when she put it on for me. Further gold chains followed, as did more box office triumphs. My family has always given me gold. My wife Chitrani gave me another gold necklace with a large Ganpati locket on it for my birthday in 1977, after my mother. This came after the box office successes of Aapki Ki Khatir and Bambai Se Aa Mera Dost.” Also Read - RIP, Bappi Da: 6 Timeless Hindi Songs by The Disco King That Will be Loved Forever

He further continued, “I have as many as seven chains, and the Ganpati has made a significant difference in my life. Siddhivinayak and Lalbagcha Raja are two of my favourite spiritual leaders. In a dream, I was instructed to wear a Ganpati on my chest one day. My musical achievement was soon recognised by the Guinness Book Of World Records. On my birthday three years ago, my daughter Reema gave me a large gold necklace with a Maa Saraswati locket. No matter where I go, I always bring some gold jewellery with me. My gold jewellery is so hefty that I can’t take it all with me when I travel. I want to be able to carry God with me at all times. My gold jewellery has never been weighed. Because God is present on every chain, I have never weighed any of my jewellery.”

The legendary singer who ruled the 80s also delivered some hit tracks post-2010 like Oh La La, Tamma Tamma reloaded, Bhankas. Bappi Lahiri passed away owing to a variety of health difficulties on Tuesday night. On Wednesday morning, a hospital doctor informed his family of his death.

He will forever be remembered. Rest in Peace Bappi Da!