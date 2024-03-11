Home

Why Did John Cena Appear Fully NAKED on The Oscars 2024 Stage? Read on

John Cena presented the award for the Best Costume Design at the 96th Academy Awards but clearly outshined the winning film with his 'naked' act on the stage. Here's what happened at the Oscars 2024.

John Cena, naked, presenting an Oscar for the Best Costume Design (Photo: Associated Press)

Los Angeles: Nobody saw it coming as John Cena took over the stage at the 96th Academy Awards and left everyone in splits. The wrestler-turned-actor joined the evening’s host Jimmy Kimmel as he appeared naked on the Oscars stage. The stint was a deliberate pun on the streaker incident from 1974 when a man posing as a journalist ran naked past David Niven flashing a peach sign while Niven was introducing Elizabeth Taylor on the stage.

During the ceremony, Jimmy invited an actual streaker, quite ironically, while announcing the nominees in the Best Costume Design category. John Cena first hid behind the curtain and refused to come out making everyone crack up. He said he felt embarrassed with the ‘tasteless’ act only to give up later as he realised he had a ‘job to do’. The funny actor took the envelope for the best costume design award announcement and covered his modesty as he scooted to the microphone. A few minutes later, while the viewers on TV were given a break from being flashed, he appeared wearing what could be best described as a toga in the same colour as the envelope he was holding. He announced the winner – ‘Poor Things‘ but not before joking about the importance of having to wear ‘costumes’.

“The male body is not a joke,” he said as he entered the stage. To which Kimmel replied, “Mine is”. The audience began to crack up as the former wrestler exclaimed, “Costumes, they are so important. Maybe the most important thing there is.” This was the third Oscar of the evening for ‘Poor Things’ which also won the award in the ‘Best Hair and Makeup’ and ‘Best Production Design’ categories. The film also had Emma Stone winning the Best Actress award for her performance in the role of Bella Baxter. This was Emma’s second Oscar win in the category after the 2017 win for ‘La La Land’. “Oh, boy, this is really overwhelming,” said Stone, who fought back tears and a broken dress during her speech.

The others who won big at the Oscars 2024 include Cillian Murphy as Best Actor for Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan as Best Director for the same film, Robert Downey Jr. as Best Supporting Actor for Oppenheimer and the film itself winning the ‘Best Picture’ award.

The 96th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre, Hollywood, California on Sunday evening (early morning Morning in India).

