Why Did Shah Rukh Khan Do Dunki After Blockbuster Action Films? Rajkumar Hirani Speaks

In a recent interview, director Rajkumar Hirani talked about how brave SRK was for doing Dunki. Hirani also revealed that King Khan liked the script of Dunki from the beginning.

Rajkumar Hirani talks about SRK

Rajkumar Hirani is one of the prominent directors in the industry. Hirani is known for making movies that deliver a message to the masses. In the last few years, films such as MBBS, Lage Raho Munnabhai, 3 Idiots, and PK are Hirani’s directorials which turned out to be massive hits among the audience. Now, the recent release of PK’s director, ‘Dunki,’ has also been drawing an audience at the box office. Recently, Hirani opened up on how it was a long-time wish that came true, collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan. He also called SRK a ‘brave actor.’

The director also said that SRK knew that ‘mass films are working well’ at the box office in recent years, but he still chose to do Dunki. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the director wrote, “Yes absolutely, SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) is a very brave actor, he was very well aware that mass films are working well at the box office in recent few years, but still he chose to do Dunki. And it’s not about the box office collections every time, we wanted to provide a great social message, and luckily we succeeded in this mission also the film is doing very well on the BO (box office), people are really liking and appreciating the film Dunki, I am very happy about it.”

The 3 Idiots’ director responded to a recent interview clip with the news agency ANI, with which it was tweeted, “Dunki movie director Rajkumar Hirani says, ‘SRK was very curious about this story… he is a brave man and brave actor… he was very happy with the story, I wanted to work with Shah Rukh Khan since a long time… he is a great man who showers love on everybody.’

Yes absolutely, #SRK is very brave actor, he was very well aware that mass films are working well on the Box Office in recent few years but still he chosen to do #Dunki.

And it’s not about the Box Office Collections everytime, we wanted to provide a great social message and… https://t.co/bTEj8bhYc5 — Raj Kumaar Hirani (@RajKumaarHirani) December 29, 2023



Rajkumar Hirani’s response on working with Shah Rukh Khan for Dunki. The director said that SRK liked Dunki’s script from the beginning and wanted to do something different from action films. The director added, “After doing action movies, as an actor, he also wanted to do something different and this is the reason he was very involved and happy about it. I also wanted to work with SRK for so long and, ‘mere liye vo baat puri ho gayi (I was able to complete my wish)’ and finally we worked together and ‘bahut maza aaya (We had a lot of fun).”

About Dunki

The movie is about the tale of friendship, love, and emotions. The plot of the film revolves around four friends who wish to settle abroad for a better living. However, unable to clear the immigration exam, all four friends decide to take the dangerous route called the ‘donkey route’ which is considered illegal for border crossing.

