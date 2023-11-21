Home

‘Why Do I Need to Apologize?’ Mansoor Ali Khan on His Derogatory Remark For Trisha Krishnan

Mansoor Ali Khan Controversy Latest Update: The actor addressed the media and said he will not say sorry to Trisha Krishnan

Actor Mansoor Ali Khan, who is facing flak for misogynistic remarks against his Leo co-star Trisha Krishnan on Tuesday, said he won’t apologise as he didn’t “say anything wrong”. Addressing a press conference here, Khan said, “I didn’t mean personally. If there is a rape or murder scene is that real in cinema? Does it mean raping someone for real? What does murder in cinema mean? Does it mean they are murdering someone for real? Why do I need to apologize? I didn’t say anything wrong. I respect all actresses.”

From Where Did It Start?

A video of Mansoor Ali Khan from one of his interviews surfaced on social media, where he had hoped to have said rape scene in Leo starring Trisha just like he had in older films with stars like Khushboo and Roja. “When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes in a number of movies and it’s not new to me. But these guys didn’t even show Trisha to me on the sets during the Kashmir schedule” Khan had said.

Trisha and Mansoor Ali Khan don’t share screen space in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film Leo but have portrayed prominent roles in the film. Responding to Mansoor Ali Khan’s remarks, Trisha took to X and wrote, “A recent video has come to my notice where Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind.”

A recent video has come to my notice where Mr.Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner.I strongly condemn this and find it sexist,disrespectful,misogynistic,repulsive and in bad taste.He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen… — Trish (@trishtrashers) November 18, 2023



Later, the issue was taken up by Bharatiya Janata Party leader and member of the National Commission for Women (NCW), Khushbu Sundar. Sundar on Sunday said she has taken up the issue of the alleged derogatory remarks made by Khan against Trisha Krishnan. “As a member of NCW, I have already taken up the issue of Mansoor Ali Khan with my senior and will be taking action on it. Nobody can get away with such a filthy mind. I stand with @trishtrashers and my other colleagues where this man speaks in such a sexist disgusting mindset about them, including me. When we are fighting tooth & nail to protect women & bring dignity to them, such men are like a bot in our society,” Sundar posted on X.

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada also condemned Mansoor’s remarks. “It is good and interesting to note that much has changed now with how they are all dealing with Mansoor Ali Khan. That people in power see it as necessary to register their condemnation instead of saying let’s ignore the sewage. Between the time Nayanthara was slandered by Radha Ravi during the Audio Launch of her own film. Nobody condemned for at least 2 days, nobody took action, no ‘Give explanation’, no demand for an apology, no NCW Suo-Motu cognisance. He was suspended from the party he was with, the DMK. He joined the BJP and slandered Nayanthara again. The NCW ignored it again. Many netizens spoke up though – nothing came of it.”

