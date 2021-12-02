Mumbai: Actor Juhi Chawla, who co-owns the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team with Shah Rukh Khan, opened out about what happens when they go to an Indian Premier League (IPL) match and the team does not perform well. In an ‘uncensored’ video from The Kapil Sharma Show, she made the revelation.Also Read - IPL 2022: From CSK to KKR, Remaining Purse of IPL Franchises Ahead of Mega Auction

If things aren't going their way, Juhi says she starts praying fervently. "Bhagwan ko yaad karna, mantra padna, shuru ho jaati hoon." Hanuman ji ko tak nahi chhodti, sabke pair pad leti hoon main. Gayatri mantra shuru ho jaate hai Gayatri mantra shuru ho jaate hai gayatri mantra shuru ho sab karti hoon main (I begin praying to all the gods and chanting mantras)," she added.

When the team isn't performing well, she explains what happens. Shah Rukh proceeds to lecture Juhi Chawla, the team's co-owner and actor, over the team's poor performance. He starts talking about their form and what's wrong with it. He tells that it must all be discussed in the meeting. Juhi, on the other hand, is perplexed about what to do.

When KKR loses the match, Shah Rukh calls for a team meeting. Instead of talking about what went wrong or anything, the actor talks about the most unrelated, random topics. And just when the meeting ends, Shah Rukh tells the player to play well.

