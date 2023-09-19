Home

Entertainment

Why Has Rajinikanth’s Speech From Jailer Success Meet Upset Fans? Check Reactions

Why Has Rajinikanth’s Speech From Jailer Success Meet Upset Fans? Check Reactions

At the Jailer success meet, superstar Rajinikanth reportedly called the film 'average' and added that it was Anirudh's music which took it a notch higher. This has upset the fans who believe the actor owes the success to director Nelson.

Rajinikanth at the success meet of Jailer in Chennai

Chennai: Something about Rajinikanth’s speech from a recent event has upset his fans. A section of social media users think that the superstar has insulted the director of his film ‘Jailer’. The incident happened at the grand success meet of the film that took place in Chennai on Monday. During his speech, while thanking the media and the fans for their support, Rajinikanth called Jailer an ‘average’ film.

Trending Now

He said he saw the film before the re-recording and found it average. The 72-year-old actor said it was only after adding music that the film looked impressive. He was quoted as saying, “To be frank with you, before the RR of the film, I felt it was just above average. It was Anirudh who uplifted the film. I was mind blown, he really took it as a challenge. He wanted to ensure he delivers a hit for me and for his friend Nelson as well.” A part of the audience present at the event and on social media discussed the speech and noted how this was pretty insulting for the director who did his best to give a hit film for the superstar.

You may like to read

Why Has Rajinikanth’s Speech From Jailer Success Meet Created Controversy?

Jailer is the second-biggest hit in Rajinikanth’s career after 2.0 and it marks his return to the big screen after a slew of not-so-successful films that were released in the past. It re-established the actor’s magnanimous screen presence the way no other film could do after 2.0. Therefore, when the superstar totally ignored Nelson’s contribution in his speech, the fans felt he should have done better. One fan wrote on X, “He gave you one of the biggest BO in your career and you chose to insult him again and again??? This is so unacceptable. #jailer feeling so bad for #Nelson here!! (sic)” Another person said, “It would have been nice to see him appreciate new talent, rather than telling this way (sic).”

#Rajinikanth is becoming #Ilaiyaraja these days now in giving loose talks. Man!! He gave you one of the biggest BO in your career and you chose to insult him again and again???

This is so unacceptable. #Jailer

Feeling so bad for #Nelson here !! pic.twitter.com/cpg0CecKAF — 🤡 (@im_sharanV) September 18, 2023

Anirudh, who found the sweet mention in Rajinikanth’s speech, is the actor’s nephew. Also popular for curating the music for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, he is the son of actor Ravi Raghavendra, brother of Rajinikanth’s wife Latha Rajinikanth.

What are your thoughts on Rajinikanth’s speech?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES