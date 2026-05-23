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Why has Thalapathy Vijays final film Jana Nayagan not received CBFC approval yet despite being delayed for months?

Why has Thalapathy Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan not received CBFC approval yet despite being delayed for months?

The producer’s latest statement about pending certification has raised fresh questions among fans eagerly waiting for Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s much-awaited final film before his political journey.

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan delayed for months (PC: IMDb)

The wait for Thalapathy Vijay’s much-anticipated final film, Jana Nayagan, continues to grow longer as the movie still remains stuck without CBFC certification even after several months. Fans have been eagerly waiting for updates ever since the film missed its planned Pongal release earlier this year. Over time, the delay has only increased curiosity around the project, especially because the film carries emotional significance as it is expected to be Vijay’s final release before fully focusing on politics. Despite the growing buzz and repeated speculation the makers are still waiting for the censor certificate before announcing a new release date.

Producer confirms film is still awaiting certification

Producer Venkat K Narayana recently addressed the media after visiting a temple and confirmed that the film has not yet received certification from the Central Board of Film Certification. While speaking to reporters, he said, “This is not the place to talk about Jana Nayagan. I came for temple darshan. But as I told we’re waiting for the certificate to come. I am sure that they’re going to give it anytime soon. We’ll release at the earliest. This is not the place to talk about anything else, thank you. I came here to take God’s blessings.”

Also read: Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Joseph Vijay to Thalapathy Vijay, how TVK supremo’s journey began from Naalaiya Theerpu

Vijay’s final film’s release date remains uncertain

When reporters asked him whether a release date had been finalised, the producer explained that the team would announce it only after the censor process is completed. He said “Release date will be announced as soon as we get censor certificate. We’ll announce it well in advance once the censor certificate is in our hands. And we’ll release it in a grand way throughout the world.”

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The film was originally scheduled to release on January 9 during the Pongal festival season. However days before release it was reportedly sent to the revising committee after a member of the examining committee filed a complaint. The makers later approached the courts but reportedly did not receive relief.

Vijay’s political journey adds emotional value to the film

Since the film’s delay a major change has happened in Vijay’s life. The actor has now become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu making the title Jana Nayagan even more symbolic for his fans and supporters. The controversy around the film became more serious after HD print of the movie was leaked online nearly a month before Vijay became chief minister. Despite this setback the makers have continued preparations quietly while waiting for official clearance.

According to reports Vijay recently contacted producer Venkat and asked him to return to Chennai from the Cannes Film Festival so he could personally supervise the final release stages of the movie.

Also read: Thalapathy Vijay shares FIRST reaction after historic win in Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions. The film features music by Anirudh Ravichander and stars Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde in crucial roles.

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