South Korea: Social media is flooded with BTS fans lashing out at ate night TV host Jimmy Kimmel. While some of the fans have questioned him for 'demeaning' the K-pop singers, others are calling Jimmy racist. However, do you know what the entire controversy is all about?

What Did Jimmy Kimmel Say?

In his recent episode, Jimmy Kimmel welcomed actor Ashley Park and talked about K-pop group BTS too. While Ashley also expressed her love for BTS, Jimmy compared the fan following of the BTS members to that of the coronavirus pandemic.

Talking about BTS appearance on the show, Jimmy mentioned how ARMY had camped outside the sets before the singers' arrival. "We have had BTS on our show and people are absolutely their fans like they will camp out, and they are probably out in the parking lot, waiting for the next time they come on. They are absolutely crazed for these guys. You have to be careful with an ARMY because they could attack," he said.

Not just this, when actor Ashley Park mentioned that she was diagnosed with the Omicron variant of Covid-19, Jimmy said, “Thought it was BTS fever? Oh, they are both are very dangerous. You are lucky to come out of those alive.”

What Is ARMY Saying?

Jimmy’s comments have not gone down with the BTS fandom. Several fans took to Twitter condemning his comments. While some of the people called Jimmy racist and disgusting, others also demanded an apology from him. “Racism is not a humor. Racism is not a headline. @jimmykimmel and @billboard’s actions perpetuate the hate and xenophobia Asians have experienced throughout the COVID pandemic. They owe BTS, Ashley Park, and the Asian community an apology,” one of the ARMY members wrote.

Racism is not a humor. Racism is not a headline.@jimmykimmel and @billboard‘s actions perpetuate the hate and xenophobia

Asians have experienced throughout the COVID pandemic. They owe BTS, Ashley Park, and the Asian community an apology. — Vante (@vante_kim_95_) January 23, 2022

While I don’t think it’s necessarily asian hate. Jimmy did the comparison between bts (an Asian group) and covid in a time where Asians are getting harassed and killed cause of the association ppl make with covid and Asians. So its really problematic — K (@K81742696) January 23, 2022

The Disappointment that I felt was immeasurable due to Jimmy Kimmel saying sh1t about BTS but earlier had them in the Show; this was Backstab bro. #JimmyKimmelRacist As for Billboard, Hope we dominant you b1tch. #BillboardRacist — ‘ ⁷ (@JoKeRs_Kidol) January 22, 2022

jimmy kimmel has always been a jackass and im so glad they have not given him the time of day since.

bts are always intentional with the shows they go on. notice how have they have not been back to see that caucasian demon ellen since 2018 https://t.co/f1jN2bpIaz — alex⁷ (@nyoomyoon) January 22, 2022

#RacismIsNotComedy

APOLOGIZE NOW!! @jimmykimmel

he actually compared BTS to COVID in the year 2022 and in the midst of all the anti-Asian hate.The audacity to say that about an Asian artist in front of an Asian woman. pic.twitter.com/6gnDfm6ehP — Lucia De Lira (@LuciaDeLira1) January 22, 2022

What are your thoughts?