Home

Entertainment

Why is Dia Mirza Trending on Twitter? Netizens Say ‘Don’t Give Her Any Diwali Gifts’ – Check Reactions

Why is Dia Mirza Trending on Twitter? Netizens Say ‘Don’t Give Her Any Diwali Gifts’ – Check Reactions

Dia Mirza has been trending widely on X (formerly Twitter) after her video goes viral. Netizens say 'is it even Diwali if Dia doesn't...'. Here's all about the whole issue.

Dia Mirza gets trolled for her Diwali video, read on.

Dia Mirza viral video: Actor Dia Mirza has been trending widely on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). On Monday, the next day from Diwali, the internet was abuzz with trends in the actor’s name. Several people shared a video and started trolling Dia for what she said in it. It was a Diwali special video and the actor was asking everyone, especially her fans, to not send her any gifts. An easy and humble request you would think. But, wait till you read how a section of people took it.

Trending Now

Dia is a Goodwill Ambassador of UNEP (United Nations Environment Programme), the UN Secretary Generals Advocates for SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) and an ambassador for IFAW (International Fund For Animal Welfare). It is her job and a pledge she has taken to always think of the environment and animal welfare while addressing people on any platform. So, right before Diwali, she released a video in which she urged her fans to not share any gifts with her and rather donate to the NGOs she supports and gift their valuable time to the issues she advocates for. It was a collaborative post with a brand which helps people manage their waste. Even though the video has been deleted now, the people on the internet didn’t think it was the right thing for Dia to discourage the practice of giving gifts to each other on the festival of Diwali which is all about bonding, togetherness and sharing gifts.

You may like to read

One social media user wrote, “Dia Mirza wont use Tissue Paper Nor wants Gifts on Diwali But will Save the Environment by going around in SUVs 😂😂 #DiaMirza (sic).” Another said, “Is it even Diwali if Dia Mirza doesn’t give you gyaan on environment? This Diwali, instead of blabbering on crackers, she is asking you to not give gifts. 😭😭😭 Keep reading 🧵 (sic).”

Check more reactions on Dia Mirza’s viral Diwali gift video here:

Dia Mirza wont use Tissue Paper Nor wants Gifts on Diwali But will Save the Environment by going around in SUVs 😂😂 #DiaMirza pic.twitter.com/iwonmzrYbj — Rosy (@rose_k01) November 11, 2023

You are in the market buying Deepawali gifts and sweets for your loved ones. Suddenly Dia Mirza taps your shoulder and asks to not to buy them as they generate non-sustainable environmental waste. Instead, give that money to NGOs working for the environment. What will you do? — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) November 12, 2023

Is it even Diwali if Dia Mirza doesn’t give you gyaan on environment? This Diwali, instead of blabbering on crackers, she is asking you to not give gifts. 😭😭😭 Keep reading 🧵 pic.twitter.com/I1nWbynbcR — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) November 12, 2023

After tweeting ‘Save Animals’, Dia Mirza opened @zomato and ordered Chicken Biryani. — Zaira Nizaam 🇮🇳 (@Zaira_Nizaam) November 12, 2023

Flop actress Dia Mirza has woke Gyan only for Diwali. Why never on cruelty-free Eid or cracker-free Christmas or make-up and expensive set-free Bollywood that wastes far more than gifts people give her by mistake. https://t.co/RRzi9T3ZOZ — Gems of Bollywood बॉलीवुड के रत्न (@GemsOfBollywood) November 11, 2023

I thought Dia Mirza was anti-gift. But, gifts are okay if you have to give them on birthdays to your closed ones… I mean why the exception….lol pic.twitter.com/wqTq9Ucuc7 — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) November 12, 2023

Average Indian’s one whole years fossil fuels carbon footprint is 1.92 t. Dia Mirza should retire. #Diwali pic.twitter.com/YW0MBPUx88 — Princess Woke Liberal 🏳️‍🌈 (@Pwokeliberal) November 12, 2023

Dia is one of the most renowned environmental activists in the country and the world. She prefers organic clothing, has a house that boasts green living and is associated with causes that promote sustainable goals.

What are your thoughts on her video?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.