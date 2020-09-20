The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filed a new affidavit in the Bombay High Court challenging the damage compensation sought by actor Kangana Ranaut against the demolition of her office in Mumbai. After telling the court that Kangana’s plea is against the ‘process of the law’, the corporation has submitted that the actor has approached the court with ‘unclean hands’ and has ‘suppressed true facts and isn’t liable for any relief.’ Also Read - Anurag Kashyap Denies Sexual Harassment Allegations by Payal Ghosh After Kangana Ranaut Demands His Arrest in a New #MeToo Case

The civic body continued to say that nowhere in Kangana's petition it is mentioned that she has not carried out the 'unlawful alterations' without the permission of the BMC. "The petitioner has unlawfully made substantial alterations ad additions to the property, contrary to the sanctioned building plan… Even in the present writ petition, the petitioner has not disputed carrying out the said unlawful alterations and additions," read the affidavit.

In its previous reply, the civic body requested to dismiss the petition filed by Kangana's lawyer Rizwan Siddique. "The writ petition and the relief sought for therein constitute an abuse of power. The petition not be entertained and should be dismissed with costs," the BMC said.

The next hearing in the court is scheduled for September 22. It was last week that the HC stayed the demolition drive by the BMC at Kangana’s Pali Hill bungalow-cum-office. The corporation carried out the demolition when Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel were still on their way back to the city. Earlier, while ordering a stay at the property, the court asserted that the BMC’s swiftness in demolishing the parts of the building showed political pressure. The corporation, however, denied that they were under any political pressure and said that they abided by the ‘book’ that is followed by the department.

— with inputs from ANI