Mumbai: The Kashmir Files is having a fantastic run at the box office. The film has already broken post-pandemic records like no other Hindi film and is on the verge of entering the Rs 100 crore club. Fans and critics alike have praised the picture, which was released on March 11th. While most Bollywood celebs have yet to comment on the film, actor R Madhavan admitted on Thursday that he was impressed and 'quite jealous' that it is performing well at the box office.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, R Madhavan tweeted, "This Is incredible and unprecedented .. so very jealous and at the same time VERY proud and happy for Team #TheKashmir files (sic)."

This Is incredible and unprecedented .. so very jealous 😂😂and at the same time VERY proud and happy for Team #TheKashmir files. https://t.co/5zY9AgoTtc — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 17, 2022

Earlier, Kirron Kher also hailed the cast of The Kashmir Files on Twitter. She wrote, “Congratulations to @vivekagnihotri, @AnupamPKher and the team of The Kashmir Files for its resounding success. The stark and tragic Truth told brilliantly moves everyone. It is the chronicling of a Humanitarian Crisis that was ignored for many years. Well done. Jai Ho.”

‘The Kashmir Files,’ directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, tells the narrative of the flight of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s. Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, and others star in the film. It has been certified tax-free in numerous states like UP, Goa, Haryana, Gujarat, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Uttarakhand.

