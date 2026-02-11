Why is Rajpal Yadav in Tihar jail? Know the story behind ‘Aata Pata Laapata’ and Rs 5 crore loan

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav, known for his comic timing and memorable character roles, is currently lodged in Tihar Jail after surrendering in a cheque bounce case that goes back to 2010. The case is linked to the film ‘Aata Pata Laapata’, a project very close to the actor, as he not only directed it but also played the lead role in it.

The legal trouble began when Rajpal borrowed Rs 5 crores from a company named Murgli Project Private Limited to fund the film. However, he could not repay the amount within the agreed time. The company later filed a complaint, claiming that the cheques issued by the actor had bounced.

What followed was a long legal journey. The case moved from the Magistrate’s Court to the Sessions Court and finally reached the Delhi High Court.

Why did Rajpal Yadav surrender?

In December last year, Rajpal reportedly assured the court that he would clear the dues in instalments. But when the promised payments did not come through, the Delhi High Court ordered him to surrender at Tihar Jail on February 2.

Rajpal Yadav surrendered on February 5 and has been in jail since then.

The film made with that money: ‘Aata Pata Laapata’

The money in question was used to make the 2012 film ‘Aata Pata Laapata’. The film was made on a budget of around Rs 11 crore. Unfortunately, it turned out to be a major box office failure and managed to earn only Rs 42 lakh.

Rajpal not only directed the film but also played the central character, hoping the project would mark a new chapter in his career.

About Aata Pata Laapata

According to IMDB, the story revolves around Madhav Chaturvedi, a man who files a police complaint claiming his house has been robbed. However, suspicion falls on him as it appears he may have staged the robbery himself to claim insurance money.

The case becomes more complicated with media involvement, forcing authorities to dig deeper into the truth.

Aata Pata Laapata: Star cast and makers

The film featured a strong ensemble cast including Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Joshi, late Vikram Gokhale, Mushtaq Khan, and late Govardhan Asrani in important roles.

‘Aata Pata Laapata’ was directed by Rajpal Yadav. The writing credits were shared by Sanjay Kumar, Sandeep Nath, Rajpal Yadav, M Saleem, Sanjay Shubhankar, Pradeep Singrole, and Gopal Tiwari.

What started as a passion project for Rajpal Yadav over a decade ago has now come back as a serious legal issue. A film that failed to recover its cost has led to a financial dispute that is still affecting the actor’s life today.