Why is Tanya Mittal outfit controversy dragging influencer Prince Chaudhary into online backlash?

A fashion-related online debate involving Tanya Mittal has taken a new turn after Prince Chaudhary began trending in connection with the incident, leading to widespread discussions and divided reactions on social media.

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Tanya Mittal outfit row escalate (PC: Twitter)

The ongoing outfit controversy involving Bigg Boss 19 fame Tanya Mittal has now taken a sharp turn on social media after influencer and business owner Prince Chaudhary claimed he has been facing online abuse from her supporters. The issue originally started when Prince accused Tanya of not returning a dress from his fashion label. What seemed like a simple dispute soon escalated into a public exchange involving warnings, screenshots and heated social media reactions. As the situation grew online, both sides began sharing their versions of events, leading to widespread discussion and divided opinions among users.

What started the dispute between Tanya Mittal and Prince Chaudhary?

According to Prince Chaudhary, he had to publicly raise the issue after his outfit was not returned on time. He claimed that after speaking about it on social media and informing Tanya’s brother about possible legal action, the outfit was eventually returned. However, he added that the situation did not end there. He alleged that after speaking out he began receiving abusive messages from fans of Tanya Mittal, which pushed him to address the matter again publicly.

What did Prince Chaudhary say about fan behaviour?

Prince shared a screenshot of alleged abusive messages sent by one of Tanya’s supporters. He also reacted to a now-deleted social media story and questioned the behaviour behind what he called “fandom culture”. He wrote, “Putting up this story and tagging us within minutes, deleting it what is all this chaos behind the name of FANDOM?” He further added that being targeted online simply for speaking the truth was unacceptable and questioned the level of abuse directed at him.

How did Prince respond to the backlash?

In another strongly worded post Prince Chaudhary said “This is how low they can get publicly abusing just because we’ve stood up for the truth and facts?” He also suggested that if those people were truly Tanya’s fans then she should guide them towards better behaviour. He added “Even if they’re your fans which it hardly feels like teach and bless them with some morality and dignity.”

What legal warning did Prince issue earlier?

Before the situation escalated Prince had also shared a video where he spoke about considering legal action if the outfit was not returned within 24 to 48 hours. He even shared a message that was allegedly sent to Tanya’s brother stating that formal legal steps would be taken if the matter was not resolved. Soon after this Prince claimed that the outfit suddenly “appeared” and was being returned to him. However by then the controversy had already gained traction online.

Also read: Bigg Boss 19’s Tanya Mittal accused of unpaid dues by stylist: ‘What is this behaviour…’

What is the larger controversy around Tanya Mittal?

Tanya Mittal has been involved in multiple outfit related controversies in recent months. She was previously accused by stylist Riddhima Sharma of payment issues and unreturned designer clothing. Similar allegations were later made by Prince Chaudhary regarding his brand outfit. The situation further intensified when Tanya faced online criticism over her fashion statements leading to debates about her public image and persona.