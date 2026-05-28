Why is Tombstone taking over Nicholas Cage’s Spider-Noir and trending as the ‘Kingpin’ of Spider-Man universe?

The rising excitement around Nicholas Cage’s Spider-Noir has pushed Tombstone into the spotlight with many Marvel fans calling the villain one of the most dangerous crime bosses in the Spider-Man universe.

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Why is Tombstone trending (PC: Twitter)

Marvel fans are once again deeply invested in the dark world of Spider-Noir and one character unexpectedly grabbing massive attention is Tombstone. The intimidating crime boss has become one of the most talked-about villains from the Spider-Man universe after his powerful appearance in the new live-action adaptation. Social media is filled with discussions around his violent personality, stone-like skin and growing influence in New York’s criminal underworld. Many fans are even comparing him to the legendary Kingpin because of the fear and authority he carries in the story.

Who exactly is Tombstone in Marvel comics?

Tombstone, whose real name is Lonnie Lincoln, first appeared in the 1987 comic Web of Spider-Man #36. The character was created by writer Gerry Conway and artist Alex Saviuk. In Marvel comics, Tombstone is shown as an albino African American gangster who entered the world of crime at a very young age.

During his school years, he reportedly extorted classmates for protection money and slowly built a terrifying reputation. One of the biggest rivalries in his story involves journalist Joseph Robertson who once tried to expose his criminal activities. Their conflict later became one of the defining aspects of Tombstone’s character in multiple adaptations.

Initially, Tombstone was simply known as a physically huge and dangerous criminal without supernatural powers. Later, Marvel transformed him into a nearly unstoppable villain after exposure to an experimental Oscorp gas that gave him super strength and rock-hard skin.

Why is Spider-Noir bringing Tombstone back into the spotlight?

Interestingly this version of Tombstone looks very different from the comics. Instead of the classic albino appearance the series presents him with hardened growths across his body that visually reflect his powers. His character is introduced during Robbie Robertson’s investigation into a struggling Hooverville settlement.

As the story progresses viewers discover that Tombstone is not entirely evil in this adaptation. In one major sequence police officers attack local residents and Lonnie uses his powers to protect innocent people from violence. He later joins forces with Sandman creating a surprising twist where two classic Spider-Man villains are shown in a more sympathetic light.

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What makes Spider-Noir different from other Spider-Man shows?

Spider-Noir takes a completely different route compared to traditional superhero stories. The live action series stars Nicolas Cage as Ben Reilly who plays an aging private investigator struggling with his past life as New York’s only superhero. The eight episode series blends crime noir detective mystery and superhero drama into one dark narrative.

Alongside Nicolas Cage the show also stars Lamorne Morris as Robbie Robertson Li Jun Li as nightclub singer Cat Hardy and Brendan Gleeson as a ruthless mob boss. The series focuses heavily on corruption gang violence political power and survival during the Great Depression which gives it a far more mature tone compared to regular Spider-Man projects.

Is Tombstone really the Kingpin of Spider-Man universe?

Despite fans calling him the “Kingpin” of Spider-Man universe, Tombstone is not the definitive ruler of Marvel’s criminal underworld. That title still belongs to Wilson Fisk who remains the most powerful crime lord in Spider-Man lore.

However Tombstone has always operated as one of the most brutal gangsters in New York City. His violent methods physical strength and street level dominance often place him in direct competition with Fisk making him one of Spider-Man’s most dangerous enemies.