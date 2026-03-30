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Why is Zayed Khan facing backlash over his mom Zarine Khans funeral rituals?

Why is Zayed Khan facing backlash over his mom Zarine Khan’s funeral rituals?

Amid rising online debate, Zayed Khan shares his perspective on the funeral rituals performed for his mother Zarine Khan, addressing criticism and highlighting personal choices.

News around former actress Zarine Khan’s passing returned into the spotlight after old visuals showed Zayed Khan performing the last rites using Hindu rituals. Those moments triggered debate across social media with many questioning decision due to family’s mixed cultural background. As discussions continued, Zayed finally opened up about situation and shared emotional details linked to his mother’s final wish. His response not only addressed criticism but also gave insight into values followed within his family. The actor spoke with honesty and clarity which helped many understand deeper reason behind decisions taken during such sensitive time.

What did Zayed Khan say about funeral rituals?

Zayed Khan addressed the controversy by explaining how faith works within his family. He said, “We as a family find religion to be something very personal to you” and added that it is not about deciding what is right or wrong for others.

He further shared, “We define ourselves by being a very secular family and we don’t need to say why.” His words reflected belief that humanity comes before labels and that choices around rituals should not be judged publicly. According to him every individual has right to follow path they believe in without outside pressure.

What was Zarine Khan’s final wish?

Zayed became emotional while recalling his mother’s last wish. He shared that she once sat beside a peaceful river and expressed desire for her ashes to flow in water after her passing. Remembering that moment he said, “If I ever go I want my ashes to flow in this river I want to be free.”

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He stressed importance of respecting such wishes, adding, “Whatever your mother’s last wishes it will be done it doesn’t matter what other people say.” He also mentioned that criticism does not change emotional value attached to fulfilling a loved one’s final request.

Background of Zarine Khan and family

Zarine Khan passed away at age of 81 due to health-related issues. She belonged to a Parsi background and was married to actor Sanjay Khan. She was also known for her appearance in classic film Tere Ghar Ke Samne alongside legend of Indian Cinema Late Dev Anand.

She is survived by her husband and children including Zayed Khan, Sussanne Khan, Farah Khan Ali and Simone Arora. Family had shared a long journey together before her passing.

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