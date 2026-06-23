Why Kangana Ranaut is not hosting ‘Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa’? Ekta Kapoor explains

Ekta Kapoor, who is the producer of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, revealed the reason behind Kangana’s absence at the launch event.

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Kangana Ranaut (PC - Twitter)

TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor has talked about Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s absence from the new edition of ‘Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa’ and said that the upcoming season 2 of the reality show’s format and vision have undergone a major transformation. Ekta, who is the producer of the show, revealed the reason behind Kangana’s absence at the launch event.

Ekta said, “The format changed so much, the whole vision of the show changed and the demographic, the kind of jailor-judge format we had, we had changed the full dimension of the show.”

“So nothing of the original show has been kept, neither the jailor, nor the host. And so keeping anything from the old would not keep the fresh presentation from the brand new.

So I am not sure how to answer,” she concluded.

The first edition of the show was hosted by Kangana in 2022. Karan Kundrra was introduced as Jailor for the entire season. Munawar Faruqui was named as the winner.

The first edition of the show followed contestants, who were accused in the outside world and fought it out in jail to earn every basic necessity and win the heart of the host and audience by performing tasks and showcasing their personalities.

The second installment will have fourteen inmates, two jailers, and one lock-up for 6 weeks. As per the rules, inmates must complete tasks to earn in-game currency required for even the basic necessities such as food, supplies, and privileges.

Actors Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, and fiery Desi Bling breakout star Pamala Serena were unveiled as the newest inmates of ‘Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa’.

Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan will take charge as the Jailers of the show. It will stream on Netflix.

Ektaa had earlier described the show as not just another “reality show”. The TV Czarina called it a “social experiment packed with entertainment, drama, and surprises at every turn.”

-With inputs from IANS