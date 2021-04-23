Mumbai: Karan Johar has given a number of eternal movies to the Indian Cinema. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) is one such movie. To date, the movie is widely loved by people of all age groups and if you haven’t watched it yet, you are certainly living under the rock. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Lauds KKR Stars Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Dinesh Karthik Despite Loss Against CSK in IPL 2021, Tweet Goes Viral | SEE POST

But do you know that Karan Johar had also planned the animated movie of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? Yes, it's true. The film was titled Koochie Koochie Hota Hai and was an animated version of Johar's directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Even the trailer of the movie was released in December 2010 which presented not humans, but dogs. Just like the original Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, even this animated version showcased the life of three college students and a forgotten love story. The animated version also had an Anjali who decides to bring together her widowed father, Rahul, with his true love who is also named Anjali.

Not just this, but Koochie Koochie Hota Hai had voice-overs by the original cast of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai including Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Anupam Kher. Despite this, there were some additional voice-overs which were given by actors Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Uday Chopra and Sajid Khan. Dutt voiced the character of Aman which was played by Salman Khan in the original movie.

However, it’s been over ten years now and the movie has not been released. Karan Johar talked about it at the 2019 Jagran Film Festival In Mumbai and said, “We actually tried to animate Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and made something called Koochie Koochie Hota Hai and that was…we didn’t get it released. There were a series of films in the same zone that hadn’t worked.”

Well, whether the movie will ever be released or not is something only Karan Johar can answer. But we are sure that whenever this animated version of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai will be released, people will definitely shower love on it.