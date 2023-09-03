Home

Entertainment

Why Kareena Was ‘Asked to Leave’ Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Ameesha Patel Reveals in Explosive Interview

Why Kareena Was ‘Asked to Leave’ Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Ameesha Patel Reveals in Explosive Interview

Ameesha Patel's debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was first offered to Kareena Kapoor. The actress revealed why filmmaker Rakesh Roshan asked, 'Kareena to leave the film' and more.

Why Kareena Was ‘Asked to Leave’ Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Ameesha Patel Reveals in Explosive Interview

Ameesha Patel made her Bollywood debut in 2001 opposite Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. The film was a huge hit and fans loved this debutant onscreen couple in Rakesh Roshan’s directorial. However, not many knew that Kareena Kapoor was first selected as the female lead, which was later done by Ameesha. Apparently, Kareena backed out of the film and the Gadar actress revealed what actually happened and how the film landed in her kitty.

Trending Now

Why Was Kareena Kapoor Asked to Leave Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai?

In an exclusive interaction with Bollywood Bubble, Ameesha recalled the time when Kareen walked out of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai after shooting for a few days. She told the YouTube channel, “Actually, she didn’t back out. From what Rakesh ji told me, he asked her to leave the film because they were having differences. And Pinky aunty (Rakesh’s wife), said that they were shocked because the set was ready, and a replacement Sonia had to be found in three days, and crores of rupees (had been spent) on that set. It was Hrithik’s debut and everyone was really stressed. Pinky aunty told me that the day Rakesh saw me at the wedding, he did not sleep all night. He was like ‘I got my Sonia, I got my Sonia, but I hope she says yes’.”

You may like to read

She added that “Rakesh Roshan did not tell her anything about Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, and after lunch, the filmmaker told her, “So would you like to do films? And I was like “huh where is this coming from?” He said, I want to launch you with my son.” The Gadar 2 actress revealed how she thanked her destiny for all that happened and now she hopes for a sequel to Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. She added that if the audience wants it, and the makers can find a justifiable storyline to make a sequel, then it should be made.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor later made her debut in 2000 in Refugee with Abhishek Bachchan. In an old interview with Filmfare magazine, she said that she was glad she walked out of Kaho Naa Pyaar and felt Ameesha did not look beautiful in the film. Kareena added that even after she left the movie, there were no problems between Hrithik and her.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES