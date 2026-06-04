Why Pahlaj Nihalani remains one of Bollywood’s most controversial figures?

Pahlaj Nihalani’s journey in Bollywood was marked by success, influence, and frequent discussions around his work and leadership roles. His decisions often sparked wide attention across the industry.

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Former CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani (PC: Meta AI)

Veteran film producer and former Central Board of Film Certification chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani passed away at the age of 76 on Thursday morning. His death brings an end to a long journey in Indian cinema where he worked as both a successful producer and a powerful industry figure. He had been unwell for some time before his passing. He is survived by his wife, Nita and three sons, Vishal, Deepesh and Chirag. Over the years, Nihalani remained in the public eye for his films as well as his decisions that often sparked strong reactions.

How did Pahlaj Nihalani begin his journey in films?

Pahlaj Nihalani entered the film industry in the early 1980s and made his debut as a producer with Haathkadi in 1982. The film featured well-known actors such as Late Sanjeev Kumar, Shatrughan Sinha and Reena Roy. From there, he built a career producing mainstream Hindi films that were made for mass audiences. His productions included several successful titles like Ilzaam Aag Hi Aag, Shola Aur Shabnam Aankhen, Dil Tera Diwana and Rangeela Raja. These films helped him establish a strong presence in Bollywood during the 80s and 90s.

How did he help shape Bollywood careers?

Nihalani played an important role in introducing and supporting new talent in the film industry. He gave Govinda his first major break with Ilzaam in 1986, a film that became a turning point in the actor’s career. He also launched Chunky Panday with Aag Hi Aag in 1987. His association with actors like Govinda and filmmakers like David Dhawan contributed to the success of commercial entertainers that defined an entire era of Hindi cinema. Along with film production, he also served as President of the Association of Pictures and TV Producers for nearly three decades.

Why did his CBFC tenure become so controversial?

Pahlaj Nihalani became a nationally discussed figure when he took over as chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification in 2015. His approach to censorship drew strong reactions from filmmakers and audiences. He was often accused of being too strict in his decisions which led to debates about creative freedom. Films like Udta Punjab faced heavy cuts under his leadership while Lipstick Under My Burkha was initially denied certification. His policies on language and content further intensified discussions around censorship in Indian cinema.

How did the film industry react to his passing?

After his death, several members of the film industry expressed grief and paid tribute. Many remembered him as a producer who supported young talent while others acknowledged his strong influence as CBFC chief. His passing was seen as the loss of a figure who played multiple roles in shaping Bollywood over several decades.

What is Pahlaj Nihalani’s legacy in Bollywood?

Pahlaj Nihalani’s legacy is a mix of commercial success and public debate. He produced several popular films and helped launch major stars while also leading one of the most discussed phases in India’s censorship history. His work ensured that he remained a constant presence in Bollywood conversations for decades.