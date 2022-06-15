Why Ranbir Kapoor Will Never Return to Koffee With Karan: Karan Johar is all geared up with his chat show host avatar for the seventh season of his popular celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan. Koffee With Karan showcases Karan speaking to B-town celebs in every new episode with some frank opinions and spicy gossips about Bollywood. Karan Johar recently revealed that Ranbir Kapoor has already shared his reasons of not wanting to appear on the latest season of the show. Karan told in an interview that Ranbir has urged him to not invite him to the show.Also Read - Brahmastra Trailer Reactions: Netizens Troll Ranbir Kapoor For Wearing Shoes Inside Temple

Karan, during an interview with Film Companion stated, “Ranbir Kapoor has already told me ‘I am not coming on your show’. He is like, ‘I’d have to pay the price for too long. I should not do this to myself’.” Imitating Ranbir, the filmmaker added, “Mujhe please show pe mat bulao (Please do not invite me to your show).” Ranbir had said similar things about Koffee With Karan in 2017 during AIB Podcast. Ranbir had said, “I am (tired). I was forced this season. I told him ‘I don’t wanna come’. Me and Anushka (Sharma, his co-star in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil) were actually going to protest and bring the entire film industry together because it’s not fair.” Referring to the controversial comments made by celebs on the show Ranbir opined, “He is making money out of us. We come and we get screwed through the year. And it’s not right.” Also Read - Did You Spot Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra Trailer? We Did!

Ranbir will next be seen in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra opposite wife Alia Bhatt. The film also stars Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and Amitabh Bachchan in stellar roles.



