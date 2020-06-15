Shocked and saddened over the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday penned down an emotional note condoling the demise of the versatile actor. The Gulabo Sitabo actor put out a throwback picture on Instagram that featured Sushant and him taking a selfie. Big B shared the link of his blog where he fondly wrote about Sushant. Also Read - 'Such a Kind Soul': Kerala Recalls Sushant Singh Rajput's Generous Act When He Donated Rs 1 Crore Towards 2018 Floods

In his post, Amitabh Bachchan started with the question that has been in our minds – ‘Why?’ It starts with, “Why .. Why .. Why .. Why .. Sushant Singh Rajput .. why do you end your life .. your brilliant talent .. your brilliant mind .. laid to rest , without asking , seeking .. why .. .. his work was sheer brilliance .. and his mind even more .. many a time did he express himself in the depth of philosophical verb .. they that looked passed it were either in wonder or oblivious of its strength of meaning .. some wondered, some quibbled .. to some it was a subdued mirth .. subdued because , for it to be given lethargic ignorance, would have opened the caves of their own”. Also Read - MS Dhoni Reaction on Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: 'He is Also Very Morose,' Arun Pandey

Amitabh Bachchan reminisced his meeting with Sushant Singh Rajput after the MS Dhoni biopic had released. He further said, “His speak was measured .. as was his screen presence .. .. I saw a complete work of his in ‘DHONI’ .. the film was dressed with remarkable moments of his performance .. but three of the moments ever remained with me as an observer .. they were done with such casual conviction that it would be difficult for an analyst of some credibility, to either notice it , or give attention to its bearing .. .. when he spoke or communicated , there was something of an inner value, which had remained unsaid , yet said in its covered all .. its a trait of excessive intelligence .. and when that takes a diversion from the highway , it invariably ends up against a road bloc – depressive , unwanted , and in belligerent frustration .. .. on one of my meetings with him , I asked him how did he manage to give that iconic shot of Dhoni hitting a six winning the International tournament , to absolute perfection .. he said he saw that video of Dhoni , a hundred times .. !! .. that was the severity of his professional effort .. .. he came from humble beginnings .. was a part of the 4rth line group dancers, that performed shows with Shiamak Davar , the ingenious talented choreographer of our times .. rising from those climes to where he was, is a story by itself .. excessiveness can often lead to extremes .. .. what kind of a mind leads one to suicide is an eternal mystery .. .. to end a most gainful life, is simply not permitted .. Ab” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Rhea Chakraborty, Mahesh Shetty Reach Hospital, Will Attend Last Rites of The Actor

Take a look here:

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on Sunday, June 14 at his Mumbai residence. However, no suicide note has been recovered from his residence, as per the police and further investigation is underway. The untimely death of the versatile actor has sent shock waves among celebrities and his fans alike.

His family has reached Mumbai and will go to the Cooper hospital to collect Sushant’s dead body after which the family will perform the final rites between 3:30-4:00 pm at the Pawan Hans crematorium.