Why is Vivek Agnihotri Planning to Sue Mamata Banerjee Amid ‘The Kerala Story’ Ban in West Bengal?

After Mamata Banerjee spoke about banning Vipul Arutlal Shah's 'The Kerala Story' in West Bengal, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri called her out on Twitter. Here's why he's now planning to sue the Chief Minister.

Vivek Agnihori reacts strongly to Mamata Banerjee's statement (Photo: PTI)

The Kerala Story controversy update: In a statement on Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a state ban on the film ‘The Kerala Story‘. Her decision was met with polarising views on social media. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who made ‘The Kashmir Files‘ last year, also reacted to the CM’s statement on Twitter and mentioned that he is planning to sue her for the same. Here’s what influenced his decision.

WHAT DID MAMATA BANERJEE SAY ABOUT ‘THE KASHMIR FILES’?

In her statement, Banerjee didn’t just call out for a ban on the Sudipto Sen directorial, she also mentioned ‘The Kashmir Files‘. She said Agnihotri’s film was made to ‘humiliate’ a section of the audience. In the video, Banerjee is seen saying, ” A few days ago, the party nominated some stars, nominated by the BJP, funded by the BJP. They came to Bengal also with a distorted and concocted story. They are preparing Bengal Files. They prepared the ‘The Kashmir Files‘ to condemn the Kashmiri people. What is the fault of the people? We respect each and everybody. That is our constitution. Now, they defame Kerala and the people of Kerala. They are defaming everyone with their narrative.”

VIVEK AGNIHOTRI WANTS TO SUE MAMATA BANERJEE

The Trinamool Congress chief criticising ‘The Kashmir Files‘ while speaking about ‘The Kerala Story‘ irked Agnihotri. Reacting strongly to her statement, the director took to Twitter and asked ‘why are you scared’ about his team visiting West Bengal to do their homework for his upcoming film ‘The Delhi Files’. He wrote, “VERY IMPORTANT: In this video, I guess, @MamataOfficial didi is talking about me. Yes, I came to Bengal to interview survivors of Direct Action Day genocide instigated by Khilafat. And the role of Gopal Patha. Why are you scared? #TheKashmirFiles was about Genocide and terrorism. On what basis do you think it was to defame Kashmiri people? On what basis do you say so maliciously that it is funded by a political party? Why shouldn’t I file a defamation case and a case of Genocide Denial against you? Btw, the film is called #TheDelhiFiles not Bengal Files. And nobody can silence me (sic).”

VERY IMPORTANT: In this video, I guess, @MamataOfficial didi is talking about me. Yes, I came to Bengal to interview survivors of Direct Action Day genocide instigated by Khilafat. And the role of Gopal Patha. Why are you scared? #TheKashmirFiles was about Genocide and… pic.twitter.com/x7OcaQ4A4k — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 8, 2023

When a person commented to ask if he will be suing Banerjee, the filmmaker wrote, “I am seriously considering it (to file defamation case).”

BAN ON ‘THE KERALA STORY’ AND THE REACTIONS THAT FOLLOWED

The producer of ‘The Kerala Story‘, Vipul Amrutlal Shah, also slammed Banerjee for banning his film in West Bengal. Reacting to the news, Shah said, “If that is what she has done, we will take legal action. Whatever is possible under the provisions of law, we will fight (sic).”

Earlier, actor Anupam Kher also commented on a section of the people criticising ‘The Kerala Story‘. He recalled people calling ‘The Kashmir Files’ a propaganda film and said, “They are the same faces who are opposing such films and they can be seen everywhere. Be it CAA protest or Shaheen Bagh protest or JNU protest. They were the same faces who criticised ‘The Kashmir Files’. I don’t know their motive, and neither do I believe in paying attention towards them. In fact, they have become redundant. Again, I would say they are the same faces.”

‘The Kerala Story‘, directed by Sudipto Sen, and starring Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani, was released on May 5. The film claimed that 32000 women from Kerala were manipulated and forcefully converted to Islam and trafficked to Syria. The number was contested by many after which the filmmakers attached a disclaimer at the end of the film, stating that they filed an RTI to verify the number but got a mention of a non-existent website in the response from the authorities.

Meanwhile, ‘The Kerala Story‘ has neared Rs 50 crore at the Box Office. Your thoughts on the entire controversy?

