South Korea: BTS is one of the most loved K-pop group. The septet enjoys massive popularity around the world and its fans are collectively known as its ARMY. Whenever BTS boys release a song, it makes headlines worldwide and sets new records. However, do you know if the next song of the much-loved group will be in English or in Korean?

In a recent interview with SBS 8 News, BTS member Jungkook talked about the group's future plans. He mentioned that the group shares some sentiments based on which they release music and albums. "Just like we did in the past until now, we will continue to think and share thoughts about what we should talk right now, what stories we can deliver, until we come up with more good songs in the future, naturally," Jungkook said.

Not just this, but when Jungkook was asked if BTS' next song will be in English or Korean, he said that nothing as such has been decided so far. For the unversed, BTS has released only two English songs so far – Dynamite and Butter. Permission To Dance, released under the CD version of Butter was also an English song.

Jungkook also talked about organising live audience concerts and added that he wishes to meet ARMY members soon. "I am a person with so many things I want to do, but I love what I am doing right now, so I don't think I have any personal goals or dreams other than that as a singer. I'm so happy and good right now, and it feels like a dream to throw a concert and meet ARMYs in person soon," he said.

Meanwhile, BTS boys are also set to participate in Global Citizen Live for the first time. This means that BTS will feature its performances in a 24-hour broadcast. While the mega event will take place on September 25, it will be streamed by ABC, ABC News Live, BBC, iHeartRadio, FX, Hulu, YouTube and Twitter. Global Citizen will be organised with a live audience in some parts of the world, including in Central Park, New York.