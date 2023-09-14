SRK REACTS To Mahesh Bhatt-Soni Razdan Watching Jawan

Home

Entertainment

‘Will Do More Movies Soon’: Shah Rukh Khan REACTS To Mahesh Bhatt-Soni Razdan’s Movie Date To Watch Jawan

‘Will Do More Movies Soon’: Shah Rukh Khan REACTS To Mahesh Bhatt-Soni Razdan’s Movie Date To Watch Jawan

Soni Razdan recently shared a picture of herself and Mahesh Bhatt on Twitter from a cinema hall as the two stepped out for a movie date to watch Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan watch Jawan. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan is known to pay keen attention to his every fan. Proving the same, he recently used social media to thank none other than Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan for watching his latest blockbuster, Jawan. Soni Razdan had shared a picture of herself and her husband Mahesh Bhatt from a cinema hall as they stepped out for a movie date to watch the action-thriller. Her Twitter post also included a congratulatory note for Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee on the fabulous movie.

Trending Now

Soni Razdan had written on the micro-blogging site, ‘It took @iamsrk and #Jawaan to get the both of us out on a movie date night after I don’t know how many years ! And what a fabulous film – mind is blown is happy @Atlee_dir wow Sir Shah Rukh Khan gets more amazing with each film. Huge congratulations all round’.

You may like to read

Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Soni Razdan’s Post

Reacting to her post, Shah Rukh Khan thanked both Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan for appreciating his film. He further assured them that he would continue to make films so that they could go on movie dates like this, ‘Thank u ma’am!!! My regards to sir as well…. Now I’ll do more movies soon so u guys can go on such dates more often. Ha ha… love u’. Soni Razdan commented on SRK’s post, “Awww can’t wait love n hugs”.

Check out the post below:

Thank u ma’am!!! My regards to sir as well…. Now I’ll do more movies soon so u guys can go on such dates more often. Ha ha… love u https://t.co/epGjub267u — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 13, 2023



Netizens laud SRK

Shah Rukh Khan left the netizens in ‘awe’ with his latest Twitter post. The comment section was flocked with heart-melting remarks for King Khan. One of the Twitter users wrote, “Your decency is pure heart warming.” Another one commented, “King is Loved and respected by all”. A user shared his own experience of the SRK effect, “So cute I had also not seen any movie since last 10 years during my mom & sis treatment in all these years I was totally detached frm this world especially after mom & sis demise. Dear @iamsrk sir you brought me back towrds this world again This is the only film I saw #jawan.”

With Lady Superstar Nayanthara as the female lead, and Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist, Jawan has been ruling hearts all across.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES