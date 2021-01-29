The makers of KGF: Chapter 2 has finally announced the release date. Starring Sandalwood actor Yash, the film introduced the story of a larger-than-life gangster, Raja Krishnappa Bairya aka Rocky. The first film was based on Rocky, who builds an empire for himself through the bad world of crime. In KGF 2, we will see Rocky go up against a bigger villain, Adheera played by Sanjay Dutt, and more deadly challenges. Also Read - KGF 2 Release Date Out: Yash Aka Rocky Bhai, Sanjay Dutt as Adheera Set to Rule Screens on THIS Date

KGF: Chapter 1 became the first-ever Kannada film to cross the 100-crore mark at the box office and globally it crossed the 200-mark, startling everyone. Interestingly, the film is often pitted against Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017). The film broke records and exceeded expectations at the box office and went on to become the second-highest grosser in India. The film not only earned a well-deserved profit but also added to the fame of the actors worldwide.

A similar thing happened when KGF: Chapter 1 was released. Apart from earning good profit at the box office, Yash gained much popularity globally. It will be interesting to watch if KGF: Chapter 2 breaks the Baahubali franchise record.

Meanwhile, Yash took to Twitter on Friday evening to announce the much-awaited release date of the film. The Yash, Sanjay Dutt starrer is all set to hit the theatres on July 16, 2021.

Fasten your seat belt coz the date is set.. 😎 pic.twitter.com/LsmIvf7SSz — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) January 29, 2021

The film features an ensemble cast including Yash as Rocky, Sanjay Dutt as Adheera, Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen, and Srinidhi Shetty as Reena. The film is directed by Prashnath Neel. The film also stars Anant Nag, Nagabharana, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Archana Jois, among others in important roles.