Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is doing wonders in the toughest times by helping daily wage workers and fans by launching music videos. He is stuck at his Panvel farmhouse along with actor Jacqueline Fernandez, rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur and family. Apart from sharing several videos on coronavirus, the actor shared his first music single during lockdown that was Pyar Karona. The song spread love among people amid the lockdown. His second video Tere Bina is a romantic track with Jacqueline Fernandez and Waluscha De Sousa's daughter Sienna Robinson. His fans can't just stop gushing over his hotness in the song. A few of them also compared Khan and Fernandez's chemistry in Kick.

Now, according to the latest reports in Midday, Salman has started working for the third song. He is enjoying the direction part amid the lockdown and just wants to polish his skills. The song will be surrounded with love in the time of lockdown. Once he's done with the lyrics, he will then rope in a music director.

The reports suggest that Salman Khan is trying his hand at different aspects of filmmaking through these songs.

The song Tere Bina released on May 12, is trending across various platforms and fans are loving Salman’s voice.

A few reports suggest, that the actor has returned to his Bandra home along with his sister Arpita and family and mother Salma. The source also confirmed that he has returned home and said, “I was wanting to spend quality time with family, my family was here with me, Arpita, her kids, mummy, all were here. But now they have returned home.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be next seen in Prabhudeva directorial Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai opposite Disha Patani. Randeep Hooda will be playing the role of a villain. The film is believed to be a remake of Korean drama The Outlaws. It features Salman in the role of a cop who is on a mission to eradicate underworld gang clashes in the city.