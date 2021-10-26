New Delhi: After ordering vigilance inquiry into the claims made by a witness in extortion bid of Rs 25 crore involving Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, NCB NCB Director-General SN Pradhan on Tuesday said that any decision on removal of Wankhede will be taken based on solid evidence.Also Read - Aryan Khan Bail Plea Hearing to Continue Tomorrow, SRK's Son To Stay In Jail Till Wednesday | Highlights

At present, Sameer Wankhede is leading the Mumbai drug bust case involving Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. Also Read - Samantha Replaces Nayanthara In Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee's Film Due To Aryan Khan Case? Find Out Here

Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness in the cruise drugs case, on Sunday claimed in an affidavit and in subsequent interactions with reporters in Mumbai that Rs 25 crore was demanded by an NCB official and some other people linked to the case to let off Aryan from this investigation. Also Read - Special 26: Nawab Malik Shares Explosive Letter Against Sameer Wankhede | Deets Inside

Sail said he was the bodyguard of another witness in this case, K P Gosavi, who is absconding after the NCB raids, which were conducted on October 3 at the cruise terminal on Mumbai’s coast leading to the arrest of as many as 20 people, including Aryan.

Sail also claimed that he saw Gosavi meeting Shah Rukh’s manager and that he was asked to sign “9-10 blank pages” in the presence of Wankhede after the cruise raids. However, Wankhede has constantly denied the allegations being made against him in this case.

In the meantime, a five-member team of the NCB’s vigilance department from Delhi will visit Mumbai on Wednesday to question the members of the team involved in the investigation of the Aryan Khan case. As per latest updates, the new team will be headed by NCB Deputy Director General Gyaneshwar Singh.

Earlier in the day, the Bombay High Court has adjourned Aryan Khan’s bail hearing till tomorrow. Presenting the case for Aryana, lawyer Mukul Rohatgi told the Bombay HC that his client was not a customer and had been invited on the cruise as a special guest.