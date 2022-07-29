Will Smith Apologizes to Chris Rock Again: Will Smith took to his Instagram handle and apologized to actor-comedian Chris Rock on the 94th Oscars Slapgate incident. Will, during the Academy Awards 2022, went on stage and slapped Chris Rock while he was doing his stand-up. Chris had made a joke about Will Smith’s wife and actor Jada Pinkett Smith being in “G.I. Jane” because of her shaved head (she suffers from a condition called alopecia). Will got enraged and ended up slapping the comic artist in full public view. Will, after returning to his seat shouted at Chris and said, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f*****g mouth.” The King Richard actor’s new Instagram video starts with, “It’s been a minute… Over the last few months I’ve been doing a lot of thinking and personal work. You asked a lot of fair questions and I wanted to take some time to answer,” flashing as on-screen text.Also Read - Will Smith Banned From The Oscars For 10 Years After The Slapping Incident

Will Apologizes to Chris Rock’s Family

Will, in the video answers the question, "Why didn't you apologise to Chris in your acceptance speech?" The Oscar winner responds by saying, "I was fogged out by that point. It was all fuzzy. I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he is not ready to talk. When he is, he will reach out. So I will say to you, Chris. I apologise to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I am here whenever you are ready to talk." The actor also apologized to Chris Rock's mother and family while stating, he didn't realize how many people were "hurt in that moment." Will reflected on the past three months and opined, "This is probably irreplaceable. I spent last 3 months replaying and understanding the nuances and complexities of what happened in that moment and I will not unpack all that right now. I can say that there is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in the in that moment. There is no part of me that thinks that that is the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults."

Will Says Jada Didn’t Ask Him to Take The Step

The The Pursuit of Happyness actor further added, “Its like, I made a choice on my own from my own experience, from my history with Chris. Jada had nothing to do with, sorry babe, sorry to my kids and family for the heat that I brought on all of us. To all my fellow nominees, This a community, I won because you voted to me. It breaks my heart to have stolen your moment. I know sorry isn’t sufficient. Will concluded the video by saying, “Disappointing people is my central trauma. I hate when I let people down. It hurts me psychologically and emotionally to know I did not live up to people’s image and impression of me. The work I am trying to do…I am deeply remorseful and I am trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself. I am human and I made a mistake and I am trying not think of myself as a piece of s***. I would like to say to those people, I know it was confusing, shocking but I promise you that I am deeply devoted and committed to putting light, and love and joy in the world and you know, if you hang on, we’ll be able to be friends again.”

Will Smith has been banned from attending the Oscars for the next 10 years.