Will Smith Banned From Oscars: Following actor Will Smith’s slapping incident at the Oscars in 2022, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Board of Governors voted on Friday to ban the ‘The Pursuit of Happiness’ star from all Academy events for ten years. The Academy issued a statement announcing the decision. The decision was taken at a Board of Governors meeting in Los Angeles on Friday. According to CNN, the meeting was moved up from April 18 after Smith announced his retirement from the Academy last week.Also Read - 'I Was Out of Line And I Was Wrong': Will Smith Resigns From Oscars Academy

“Today, the Board of Governors convened a meeting to discuss how best to respond to Will Smith’s actions at the Oscars, in addition to accepting his resignation. The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards,” president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said in the statement. Also Read - Sameera Reddy Breaks Silence on Suffering From Alopecia Areata After Oscar Controversy: 'Had a 2-Inch Bald Spot...'

The statement continued, “The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage.” “During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room,” the letter went on to state.”For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers, and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented,” David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson added. Also Read - Oscars Slapgate Controversy: Will Smith's Wife And Actor Jada Pinkett Smith Breaks Silence, Says 'Healing'

For the unversed, while presenting the best documentary feature award at the 2022 Oscars, Chris Rock

made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Rock said he couldn’t wait to see Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia areata, star in ‘G.I. Jane 2’ which led Smith to go up on stage and slap Rock. Smith returned to his seat and shouted, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fu**ing mouth!”

A few minutes after the incident, Smith was announced Best Actor at the 94th Academy Awards. While

accepting his first-ever Oscar for best actor (leading role) in ‘King Richard‘, Smith apologized to the

Academy and fellow nominees but did not mention Rock. However, after receiving backlash for his disorderly behaviour, Smith issued an apology to Chris Rock and Academy on his social media handle.

Smith convened a brief virtual meeting between Smith, Rubin, and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson on March 29th. Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences a few hours later, claiming he ‘willfully accepts any and all repercussions for my behaviour.’

(With inputs from ANI)