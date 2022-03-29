Will Smith Apologises Chris Rock: Oscar winning actor Will Smith was in the headlines not only for bagging the award for Best Actor for King Richards but for slapping comedian Chris Rock during the ceremony on Monday. On Tuesday morning, Will took to his social media handles to post a public apology. Will said he was ‘out of line and embarrassed’. Will Smith’s note read, “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. “I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness”.Also Read - Why Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Over Jada Pinkett-GI Jane 2 Joke- All You Need To Know About Alopecia

"I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress. Sincerely, Will," concluded his note.

Not many know that Will Smith and Chris Brown had once shared screen space in 1995 for episode of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Read Will Smith’s public apology here:

On Monday, The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences condemned Will’s actions of Sunday night and launched an inquiry into his slapping of Chris. A statement of the film academy, as per news agency AP, read as, “The Academy condemns the actions of Mr Smith at last night’s show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our bylaws, standards of conduct and California law.”