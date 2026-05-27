Will Tamil Nadu CM Vijay return to acting? Reunion with Lokesh Kanagaraj sparks fresh buzz amongst fans

Fans of Vijay were left emotional after filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj shared a picture with him online leading to fresh speculation about whether the former superstar could eventually make a return to the big screen.

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Lokesh Kanagaraj meets TN CM Vijay (PC: Twitter)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has once again become the centre of online discussion after filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj shared a picture with him on social media. The image instantly grabbed attention among cinema lovers, especially fans who still hope to see Vijay return to films despite his political journey. The reunion reminded many of their successful collaborations and quickly sparked conversations around possible sequels and future projects.

Why did Lokesh Kanagaraj’s picture with Vijay go viral?

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj recently shared a picture with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on X. In the image, Lokesh appeared cheerful while standing beside Vijay. He captioned the post by writing “Honorable Chief Minister @CMOTamilnadu Congratulations Anna” along with red heart emojis. The picture quickly spread across social media platforms with thousands of fans reacting emotionally to the reunion. Many users recalled the duo’s earlier films and expressed excitement over seeing them together again.

How did fans react to the reunion?

The viral image triggered nostalgic reactions from fans who immediately linked the meeting to Vijay’s film career. One user commented, “If this was in 2024 I would have imagined a Leo 2 announcement pic but God has a different plan.”

Another fan wrote “I’m so glad you got to meet director Lokesh Kanagaraj. I want to see another movie from your duo’s collaboration. Leo 2? Thank you for Leo and Master.” Several others also shared similar reactions online. A user posted “Did you ask about the Leo sequel? Wish that was the last film you did with him.” Another comment read “Should have done the Leo sequel anna.” One fan even described the image as the “Best picture on the internet.”

See Lokesh Kanagaraj’s viral picture with Tamil Nadu CM Vijay here

What films did Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj work on together?

Lokesh Kanagaraj directed Vijay in two major blockbuster films including Master released in 2021 and Leo released in 2023. Both movies performed strongly at the box office and developed a massive fan following. Leo became especially significant because it formed part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe also known as LCU.

The film created huge excitement among audiences because of its action packed storytelling and interconnected universe concept. Even though Lokesh had once shown interest in creating a sequel to Leo he later revealed in 2025 that he was more interested in developing a sequel to Master instead.

Also read: Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Joseph Vijay to Thalapathy Vijay, how TVK supremo’s journey began from Naalaiya Theerpu

Why was Leo 2 cancelled?

Fans had been expecting a possible Leo sequel after the film’s massive success. However Lokesh later confirmed that he would not move forward with Leo 2 after Vijay publicly announced his retirement from films. Vijay had made the announcement during the audio launch of his final film project Jana Nayagan. His decision shocked fans because he was still one of the biggest stars in Tamil cinema at the time.

After entering politics Vijay went on to create history with his political party TVK. The party emerged as a major force in Tamil Nadu politics and challenged long standing political rivals including DMK and AIADMK.

Is Vijay planning to return back in cinema?

At present there is no confirmed plan for Vijay to return to acting. His focus appears to remain firmly on politics and public service after becoming Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. However the reunion with Lokesh Kanagaraj has naturally fuelled speculation among fans who continue hoping for one final collaboration.

Because Vijay and Lokesh delivered successful films together many viewers still believe there could someday be another project even if nothing has been announced officially. For now the excitement seems to be driven more by fan emotions nostalgia and social media buzz rather than any confirmed cinematic comeback.