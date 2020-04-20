All the film and the TV bodies had collectively decided to suspend the shoots of the TV shows and movies from March 19-31. The period got extended to April 15 when PM Modi announced the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus in his address to the nation. This has now extended to more days till April 3 after the PM’s announcement of the extension of lockdown. However, now, these film and TV bodies are planning to write to the PM to allow the shooting of TV shows from May 4 under specific precautionary conditions. Also Read - Entertainment News Today, April 18: Hrithik Roshan Transfers April Salaries Into Bank Account of Paparazzi, Rohit Shetty Also Helps

In a report published by Mumbai Mirror, the chairman of the TV wing of the Indian Film and TV Producers Council (IFTPC), JD Majethia said they are approaching the government with an idea to start shooting for TV shows from May 4 since wage earners working on these shows are suffering the most under this lockdown situation. Majethia said they are hopeful that the government will take notice of their plea and will allow the shoots of TV shows to begin. Majethia added that they are going to propose a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure that no one's health is being compromised and they are working in perfectly healthy conditions.

He was quoted saying, "We have a lot of daily wage earners in our industry and we are working to approach the government with a request to be given preference. We can work out some SOPs, and with a small unit, we would like to be given permission to start shoots for TV on a closed set at the earliest. Right now, we feel we will be able to shoot after May 3. If we set the required parameters, shoot in a sanitised zone and are extremely careful, then, we would like to be allowed to resume business slowly."

Currently, most channels are trying to keep their viewership intact by telecasting old popular shows. However, Doordarshan, by replugging Ramayan and Mahabharat among other popular shows, has ranked highest among them all by garnering the maximum TRP ratings.