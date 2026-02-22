Will Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney’s Euphoria Season 3 mark Eric Dane’s final performance ? Here’s what we know

Home

Eric Dane continued filming Euphoria Season 3 after revealing his ALS diagnosis and completed his scenes before passing away on February 19, 2026. Here’s what to expect from his final role.

The late Eric Dane, known for his powerful roles on Euphoria and Grey’s Anatomy, passed away on February 19, 2026, at the age of 53, following a 10-month battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also called Lou Gehrig’s disease. His untimely death has left fans and colleagues mourning, as the actor was widely admired for his dedication and talent.

Will Eric Dane appear in Euphoria Season 3?

It has now been confirmed that Eric Dane’s final performance appears in season 3 of Euphoria. He reprised his role as Cal Jacobs, the troubled father of Nate Jacobs, played by Jacob Elordi.

Cal’s storyline has been one of the most talked-about arcs of the series, depicting his secret motel hook-ups with young men and trans women, struggles with alcoholism, and personal conflicts. In interviews, Eric had hinted that viewers would witness a moment of truth and redemption for Cal, creating anticipation around his final on-screen journey.

The legacy of Eric Dane

Eric Dane’s return to the show despite his ALS diagnosis reflected his passion and professionalism. He also became a vocal advocate for ALS awareness and research during his illness. His family shared that he spent his final days surrounded by loved ones, highlighting the personal strength and support that sustained him. Colleagues, including his Grey’s Anatomy co-stars and fans, have paid heartfelt tributes, celebrating his remarkable career and kind nature.

More about Euphoria Season 3

Season 3 stars Zendaya as Rue Bennett, Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn, Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs, Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard, Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez, Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard. The late Eric Dane appears posthumously as Cal Jacobs while Dominic Fike also joins the cast in the upcoming season.

Season 3 of Euphoria, starring Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney, is set to premiere on Hulu on April 12. Eric Dane’s final episodes will allow fans to witness the conclusion of Cal Jacobs’ storyline, offering a memorable farewell to the late actor.

