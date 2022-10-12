Willie Spence death: Singer Willie Spence, who passed away in a car accident aged 23, had shared a video of himself singing inside a car hours before his accident. “Lord you are my hiding place,” he had captioned the video. Reacting to his post, singer Katharine McPhee Foster wrote, “You’re with Jesus now. God bless you. Thankful for the time we had.”Also Read - Over 90 Killed In Iran Protests Over Mahsa Amini's Death, Demonstrations Reported From Western Cities Too

Here’s the video shared by Willie Spence

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarInTheMaking💥✨🎙🙏🏽 (@williespenceofficial)

Also Read - George Clooney: There Is No Downside To My Wife

Willie Spence, the former American Idol runner-up, died in a car crash on Tuesday at around 4 p.m. in Marion County in East Tennessee as the vehicle, a 2019 Jeep Cherokee left the roadway and collided with the back of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of the east side of Interstate 24, at the 147 mile marker, said a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Also Read - Qatar Airways Tops Best Airlines of 2022: Check Out The Top-20 List Here

In the 19th season Of American Idol which aired last year, Willie Spence finished as runner-up while Chayce Beckham took first place.

Spence had posted a video of himself singing “You Are My Hiding Place” on his Instagram page just hours before the fatal crash.

“I just want my voice to reach the world and just share my gift — hopefully winning a Grammy one day, that’s where I see myself in five years,” Spence told the judges at the audition. “It’s gonna take hard work, but I feel like I can do it,” reported nbcnews.com.

Spence planned to perform at a show in London next month, according to a post on his Instagram.

(With agency inputs)