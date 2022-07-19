KL Rahul- Athiya Shetty wedding: KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s upcoming wedding has been the talk of town from the last couple of weeks. A few days ago, there were reports that the duo is tying the knot in next three months, however the actress sarcastically refuted the news calling it mere rumours. On her Instagram story Athiya had written: “I hope I am invited to this wedding that is taking place in 3 months, lol”. Athiya’s dad and actor Suniel Shetty also denied the news of his daughter’s wedding but now as per a latest ETimes report, it is confirmed at least for now, until and unless Rahul and Athiya’s families have a change in plan, that the wedding is happening in early 2023.Also Read - Athiya Shetty's Big Statement on Rumours of Marrying KL Rahul in '3 Months'

The report further adds that, the families zeroed down to January and February. The date and venue is not yet finalised and Athiya and KL Rahul will house themselves in a building called Sandhu Palace in Mumbai’s plush Pali Hill, whose construction has still not been fully completed.

Interestingly, Athiya-KL Rahul’s new pad is just 2 buildings away from Vastu Building, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s house after marriage.

Coming to Athiya and KL Rahul’s relationship, the couple have been dating for over three years now and they made their relationship official at Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan’s debut film Tadap’s premiere. Recently, Athiya also accompanied Rahul to Germany where he underwent a surgery.

Meanwhile on the work front, Athiya has reportedly signed a film and a web show and will be running busy due to back-to-back shoots from the next few months.