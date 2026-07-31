‘Woman feel unsafe’: Akanksha Chamola calls out Ram Kapoor after Pamala Serena alleged he ‘attacked’ her in Lock Upp 2

Ram Kapoor's argument with Pamala Serena turns so heated that Akanksha Chamola steps in, accusing him of making a woman feel unsafe. Akanksha also questioned his behaviour. Watch the promo video.

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Lock Upp 2 Fight (PC-Twitter)

A new promo of Lock Upp 2: Sach Ya Sazaa promises another intense showdown inside the house. This time, Ram Kapoor’s argument with Pamala Serena turns so heated that Akanksha Chamola steps in, accusing him of making a woman feel unsafe. The fight traces back to an earlier task in which Pamala Serena and Varun Yadav, also known as Laila, got into an argument. Pamala accused Laila of deliberately targeting women and called him “sexist.” Akanksha also questioned his behaviour during the task.

In the latest promo, however, the spotlight shifts to Ram Kapoor and Pamala. As they argue, Ram says, “Targeting women, my a,”** and asks Pamala not to make the issue about gender.

Pamala repeatedly tells Ram to stop talking to her and says she does not want to continue the conversation. However, Ram continues to move towards her while insisting on speaking. A visibly shaken Pamala is then heard saying, “Oh my God, he nearly attacked me.” Seeing the situation escalate, Akanksha intervenes and confronts Ram. She tells him, “You cannot make any woman in this house feel unsafe like that.”

Watch the promo video:

Promo :: Akanksha chamola accusing Ramkapoor for attaching a women in #LockUpp Bass yahi dekhna baaki reh gaya tha #LockUpp2 pic.twitter.com/1kkIEP647T — Max (@Mad_Max69ton) July 30, 2026



This is not the first time Ram Kapoor’s behaviour has been questioned on the show. Earlier this season, contestant Shreya Kalra said she was uncomfortable with Ram frequently hugging her and kissing her on the forehead and cheeks.

“Even my father doesn’t kiss me this much,” Shreya had said. Apoorva Mukhija had also reacted to the incident, saying, “Bhai yeh kiss kyun karte rehte hain? Mujhe gussa aa raha hai.”

The matter was later addressed when Ram’s wife, Gautami Kapoor, entered the house and apologised to Shreya on his behalf by folding her hands.

Lock Upp 2: Sach Ya Sazaa is currently streaming on Netflix.