Mumbai: Actor Sayananti Ghosh recently wrote an empowering post on social media about people’s ‘obsession’ with the size of a woman’s breast. After her post got others talking, and several discussions took place on social media, she talked about being subjected to beauty standards during her early days in the modelling world. Sayantani was speaking to Times of India in a detailed interview when she highlighted how not just men, but women too tend to body-shame other women while weighing them on the societal standards of beauty. Also Read - Nia Sharma Grooves to Cardi B's Song 'Up' As She Looks Hot in Little Pink Dress | Watch Viral Video

Sayantani said, “One of the first instances that I recall is from when I was 17-18 and doing a modelling shoot in Kolkata. While we have always conceived models to be tall, skinny, and slim, I was slightly on the heavier side. A woman came up to me and passed a distasteful remark about my breasts.” She went on to talk about how these random comments on her appearance made by random people left a deep scar. Also Read - Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Available For Users Once Again After Brief Outage Across Globe

The actor, who has worked in the industry for many years now, added that she has been a victim of body-shaming time and again and it was only now – after so many years – that she decided to speak about it. She was quoted as saying, ” Often, I have seen that it’s not just men but even women who make us feel bad about our bodies. A lot of these issues stem from our conditioning and mentality which needs to change. We have so much modern tech at our disposal but if our thinking is still limited to how a person should look, then it’s sad.” Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Sizzles in a Silver Swimsuit in Super Cool Pictures From Maldives | See Viral Pics

Earlier, in her post that created a sensation on social media, Sayantani wrote, “Few of us who are well-endowed start feeling conscious about it, and start hoping that ‘I wish I was flat or small chested’ and few of us feel the need for implants!!! Remember those times when you went to buy a nice pair of dresses and the only reason you didn’t buy it because either your breasts looked too small or big in it?? It’s like we are never good enough!! We are so uncomfortable even talking about it!!” (sic)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayantani (@sayantanighosh0609)

Your thoughts on her post and women shaming other women for how they look?