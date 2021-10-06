Chennai: In a shocking incident, a woman attempted suicide by trying to burn herself in front of Tamil actor Ajith Kumar (Thala Ajith)’s home in Chennai on Monday. The woman, who blamed the actor for losing her job, was stopped by the people who were present nearby and later was arrested after a complaint was lodged in the nearby police station. The woman wanted to meet the actor, so she was accompanied by another woman who reached Thala Ajith’s house after previous failed attempts. She was again stopped by the guards.Also Read - Valimai Teaser: Thala Ajith on Fire, Excited Fans Declare it 'Blockbuster of The Year'

It has been reported that she was asked to leave from her job. She used to work as a nurse at a hospital near Teynampet and was dismissed from her job after she shot and uploaded a video of Thala Ajith and his wife Shalini on social media when they had visited the hospital last year. After the video went viral on the internet, the management decided to relieve her for breaking hospital rules. Therefore, she claimed that she had lost her job due to the email she sent to Ajith to meet the actor in person.