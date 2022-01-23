Mumbai: Actor Malaika Arora spoke out about being judged for her clothing choices, saying that women’s hemlines and necklines are usually evaluated. She went on to say that dressing is a personal choice and that people should live and let live rather than advising others what to wear. Malaika remarked in an interview that, she isn’t silly and foolish, and that she knows what looks well on her. Chaiyya Chaiyya girl added others will have to ‘fall in line’ if she is comfortable in whatever she is wearing.Also Read - Arjun Kapoor Breaks Silence on 'Shady Rumours' of His Breakup With Malaika Arora

A woman is usually judged by the length of her skirt or the plunge of her neckline," Malaika remarked of being questioned about her wardrobe 'all the time.' I can't spend my life based on what other people think of my hemline or neckline. The dressing is entirely up to you. You may believe something, but it may not be true for me. I can't impose it on anybody and everything. My personal decisions should be my personal choices and vice versa, so I can't sit in judgment and say things like, 'Oh, why are you dressed that way?' she told Bollywood Bubble.

She added, "If I'm at ease…and, at the end of the day, I'm not being dumb or stupid." I'm aware of what looks good on me and what does not. I'm not going to do it tomorrow if I think it's a little too much. But, once again, it is my choice; no one has the authority to tell me otherwise. So be it if I'm at ease in my own flesh, with my body, and with my age. It's as simple as that, you have to fall in line."

For the uninitiated, Malaika got prominence after the release of her song ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya from Shahrukh Khan starrer ‘Dilse.’ She’s also performed in ‘Maahi Ve,’ and ‘Munni Badnaam Hui.’ She has also served as a judge on a variety of reality shows.