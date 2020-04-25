Actor Neena Gupta, who often raises questions and speaks up her mind fearlessly, has once again raised a question and asked that why women are expected to be perfect all the time. Drawing everyone’s attention, the Badhai Ho actor asked why only men have the right to fart or burp in the public while women are not expected to do that. Also Read - Neena Gupta Turns Hairstylist For Hubby Vivek Mehra, See Viral Photo

Taking to Instagram, she shared a video where she asserted about the stigma that revolves in our society. In the video, she takes a stroll in the garden and asks, “Aurton ko gas nahi hoti. Unko badhazmi nahi hoti. Unko burps nahi aate, hain na? Toh aajkal lockdown hai aur isme zyaada bhi khaana khaaya jaata hai. Bachchon ke liye kuch special banaaya, woh bhi khaa liya. Aur toh kuch hai nahi karne ko hai, khaana peena. Aise mein na, you fart also. Hindi mein bolun toh sabko bura lagega. Toh, why can’t women fart? Why can’t they burp? Why can’t they sit however they want to sit?” Also Read - Neena Gupta on Being Removed From Sooryavanshi: Rohit Shetty Never Came, Production Assistant Told me About Decision



“Aisa lagta hai ki aadmion ko hi adhikaar hai. Nahi. Humaara aurton ka bhi adhikaar hai. Kisi ka bhi adhikaar hai. Adhikaar bhi galat word hai. Matlab if you want to take out that gas, what is the big deal? Aadmi toh khule aam karte hain. Aurtein bechaari, rok rok ke, kone mein jaake. Kyun? Why? Yeh mera question hai. Do. Do it. Aur kya karoge aap? Apne sharir ko takleef kyun deni hai? Sahi keh rahi hoon na main?”, she added.

Meanwhile, Neena Gupta is in self-quarantined with husband Vivek Mehra at Mukteshwar residence. She was last seen in web series Panchayat.