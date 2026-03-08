Women’s Day 2026: Deepika Padukone to Swara Bhasker; Bollywood actresses who raised their voice for women’s rights

Home

Womens Day 2026: Deepika Padukone to Swara Bhasker; Bollywood actresses who raised their voice for womens rights

From advocating mental health awareness to speaking openly about gender equality, several Bollywood actresses have used their influence to champion women’s rights and inspire meaningful conversations.

Over the decades, Bollywood has often celebrated women on screen through memorable characters and powerful stories. Yet in recent years, something equally significant has happened off-screen. Many actresses have stepped beyond their film roles to use their public platforms to raise awareness about women’s rights, gender equality and social justice.

This is a developing story…

