Home

Entertainment

Womens Day 2026: Queen to Hidden Figures, 7 must-watch women-centric movies that celebrate courage, independence and power

Women’s Day 2026: Queen to Hidden Figures, 7 must-watch women-centric movies that celebrate courage, independence and power

From Queen to Hidden Figures, here are ten inspiring films that celebrate women’s strength, courage and independence, perfect for a meaningful Women’s Day movie session.

Women’s Day is not just about celebration, it is also about recognising the resilience, strength and achievements of women across different walks of life. One of the most enjoyable and meaningful ways to celebrate the occasion is by watching films that highlight powerful female stories.

Over the years, cinema from around the world has produced several memorable movies that celebrate women’s independence, courage and determination. These films not only entertain audiences but also deliver powerful messages about equality, self-belief and perseverance.

Whether you are planning a casual movie session with friends, a workplace screening with colleagues, or simply looking for something inspiring to watch on your own, these women-centric films make for a perfect Women’s Day watchlist.

Queen (2014)

Key Actors: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao, Lisa Haydon

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

This is a developing story…

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.