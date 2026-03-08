  • Home
Published: March 8, 2026 10:09 AM IST
By Shiwani
Women’s Day 2026: Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu to Kangana Ranaut, actresses who proved women-led films can rule the box office

Even in 2026, Bollywood’s fascination with the “Angry Young Man” and alpha male heroes continues to dominate mainstream storytelling. Big-budget spectacles often revolve around larger-than-life male protagonists, while women frequently find themselves pushed to the margins of the narrative. Yet the past decade tells a very different story, one where several actresses refused to stay in the background and instead took centre stage.

The 2010s and the years leading up to the pandemic saw a significant shift in Hindi cinema. A group of fearless actresses began choosing scripts that placed women at the heart of the story. These films were not merely about supporting roles or romantic interests. Instead, they presented complex female characters who drove the plot, carried emotional depth and drew audiences to theatres.

On Women’s Day, it is worth celebrating those performers who challenged conventions and proved that women-led films can succeed both critically and commercially.

Kangana Ranaut: The trailblazer of unconventional female leads

Few actresses have pushed the boundaries of women-led storytelling in Bollywood the way Kangana Ranaut has. When she starred in Queen, the film told the story of a young woman rediscovering herself after heartbreak, a narrative that resonated deeply with audiences across the country.

This is a developing story…

Shiwani

Shiwani

