Home

Entertainment

World Cancer Day: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Special Post For Wife Tahira Kashyap is All About Love And Spirit, Fans Call Him ‘Supporting Husband’ – Check Post!

World Cancer Day: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Special Post For Wife Tahira Kashyap is All About Love And Spirit, Fans Call Him ‘Supporting Husband’ – Check Post!

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana on the awareness of World Caner Day shared pictures of his wife, Tahira Kashyap, who battled stage 0 breast cancer in 2019 who later went under mastectomy surgery.

World Cancer Day: Ayushmann Khurrana's Special Post For Wife Tahira Kashyap is All About Love And Spirit, Fans Call Him 'Supporting Husband'

World Cancer Day: Bollywood actor and singer Ayushman Khurrana recently shared a string of images and videos on his official Instagram handle. As the world celebrates the awareness of World Cancer Day today. Ayushmann Khurrana extended his support to his wife Tahira Kashyap when she was diagnosed with stage 0 breast cancer. The Dream Girl actor shared images of his wife where one of the images showed her back with stitches near her chest region, in another picture shared by the actor showed Tahira Kashyap wearing f**k cancer.

Trending Now

On World Cancer Day Awareness Ayushmann Khurrana Praises His Wife Tahira Kashyap- See Pics

Ayushmann Khurrana captioned his Instagram post, “The girl I pulled by having samosa and chai at hut number 14 in Panjab University. (heart emoji) In love with your heart and spirit @tahirakashyap (heart emoji) #WorldCancerDay (sic).”

You may like to read

Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Netizens On Social Media Appreciate Heartwarming Gesture By Ayushmann Khurrana

In just a few hours of sharing the pics of her wife, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram account flooded with beautiful messages, and fans appreciated the post by Ayushmann. An Instagram user wrote, “Behind every warrior woman there is always a supporting husband (heart emoji) (sic).”

Another user commented, “More power to @tahirakashyap !! So inspiring !! (sic).” The third and the fourth user penned, “Such an inspiring journey (heart emoji), Both of you always inspiring us (sic).”

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Opens Up About Her Cancer Journey

During a conversation with Mid-Day, Tahira Kashyap talked about her life battling with cancer. She remarked, “I never treated my body, mind, and soul as one entity. I always thought physical health was important, and mental toh kuch hota hi nahin hai. So, I exercised a lot. But I think (breast cancer) was a manifestation of the negativity that I had been harbouring (sic).”

Tahira further added, “If I had made a visit to a doctor, I would have been declared clinically depressed. But I chose to cry every night instead of visiting one. I was living a dual life. My husband was shooting; I would spend hours at night crying, and put up the front of a happy person in the morning so that I didn’t look like a loser before my children, who were aged two and four then (sic).”

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap’s Professional Front

Throughout their journey, the couple has experienced a roller coaster ride on their work front and has evolved into two influential individuals. Tahira has become a formidable presence in the realms of filmmaking and storytelling, with accomplishments such as books, short films, and even an Oscar-nominated short film ‘Bittu’. Ayushmann has established himself as a reliable actor in the film industry.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.