Home

Entertainment

World Cup 2023: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Reach Ahmedabad For IND vs AUS, Fans Say ‘Waah Kya Scene Hai’ – Watch Viral Video

World Cup 2023: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Reach Ahmedabad For IND vs AUS, Fans Say ‘Waah Kya Scene Hai’ – Watch Viral Video

World Cup 2023: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrive in style at Ahmedabad airport to support men in blue for Ind vs Aus final - Watch viral videos!

World Cup 2023: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Reach Ahmedabad For IND vs AUS, Fans Say 'Waah Kya Scene Hai' - Watch Viral Video

World Cup 2023 Ind vs Aus: The entire nation is erupting with joy and excitement as cricket fans await India vs. Australia in today’s World Cup Final. India is the front-runner to take home the World Cup title, having not lost a single game thus far in the competition. Several Bollywood celebs like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and many more arrive at Ahmedabad airport to witness the match live.

Trending Now

Deepika Padukone made heads turn with her chic appearance in a blue jersey, denim and white sneakers. She was spotted at the Kalina private airport on Sunday morning with her father, former Indian badminton player Prakash Padukone. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, looked uber cool in an orange practice shirt for the squad with a white and blue jacket.

You may like to read

WATCH Deepika Padukone Arrives With Father For Ind vs Aus:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

WATCH Ranveer Singh Greets Paps as He Leaves For World Cup 2023 Final:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Excited DeepVeer fans dropped fire and heart-eye emojis in the comment section. They poured all their love and hailed for Team India. One of the users wrote, “Waah, kya scene hai!” Another user wrote, “We are here to Win the Cup, What else we here for ?! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 (sic).” The third user wrote, “Chak de India ❤️❤️❤️🍋🌶️🤞🧿🧿🧿 (sic).”

Fans anticipate seeing Anushka Sharma in the stands in addition to Deepika and Ranveer. She was there to support Virat Kohli at the India vs. New Zealand semi-final match. In addition to celebrities from Bollywood, former cricket players Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev were also seen leaving the airport for the game. Dignitaries, such as Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are reportedly planning to see the World Cup final match at the famed stadium, which can accommodate 132,000 fans.

India won their first cup in 1983 under Kapil Dev’s leadership. ‘83, a movie about the jaw-dropping match, was released in 2021 where Ranveer Singh essayed the role of Kapil Dev. Team India won its second World Cup in 2011.

Good news! India.com is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.